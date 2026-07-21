U7 Enables Creators, Teams, And Coding Agents To Collaborate Across The Entire Development Cycle

Today at Unite Seoul, Unity (NYSE: U) announced plans for Unity 7, the next generation authoring platform for developing, deploying, and growing games.

Game creation has evolved, with teams of creators and coding agents now working side by side across every part of the craft. Unity 7 is built for that world, designed as an open, collaborative platform where developers, artists, producers, and coding agents can work together across the full development lifecycle.

Unity 7 works hand-in-hand with the AI tools developers already use, powering progression from idea to playable game faster than ever and helping teams of any size to build, monetize, and grow their games.

Crucially, Unity 7 will not require a traditional upgrade from Unity 6 no rebuilding, no new language to learn, nothing broken in the transition.

"Game development is changing faster than at any point in history," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO, Unity. "The future belongs not to the biggest team, but to those who can use new technology to create something unique and find an audience. Unity 7 is the platform that meets this moment."

Unity 7 is built on five core pillars:

Faster Creation: Built on a modernized core utilizing CoreCLR, Unity 7 accelerates every aspect of the development pipeline. The platform will include a near-instant Play Mode, domain reloads that touch only the code that changed, and shader builds that are up to 90% faster, keeping developers in their creative flow.

Built on a modernized core utilizing CoreCLR, Unity 7 accelerates every aspect of the development pipeline. The platform will include a near-instant Play Mode, domain reloads that touch only the code that changed, and shader builds that are up to 90% faster, keeping developers in their creative flow. An Open, Collaborative Ecosystem: Unity 7 opens production to the whole team. A new CLI and public API let artists, producers, and developers validate assets, push builds, and collaborate from their own tools, no full Editor access required, while a free-to-use MCP will connect coding agents directly to Unity.

Unity 7 opens production to the whole team. A new CLI and public API let artists, producers, and developers validate assets, push builds, and collaborate from their own tools, no full Editor access required, while a free-to-use MCP will connect coding agents directly to Unity. Breakthrough Graphics: New rendering advances, including realtime global illumination through Surface Cache GI, will bring richer, more realistic lighting and visual detail to every platform, powered in part by AI-assisted graphics optimization and scaling from high-end PCs down to mobile devices.

New rendering advances, including realtime global illumination through Surface Cache GI, will bring richer, more realistic lighting and visual detail to every platform, powered in part by AI-assisted graphics optimization and scaling from high-end PCs down to mobile devices. Smarter Growth and Monetization: Unity Vector, the AI engine behind Unity Ads, helps grow your audience by matching the right players to the right games. Native direct-to-consumer IAP, no-code webshops, and unified catalogs now also feed purchase data directly back into Vector, helping developers find players, monetize more flexibly, and grow more efficiently as they sell.

Unity Vector, the AI engine behind Unity Ads, helps grow your audience by matching the right players to the right games. Native direct-to-consumer IAP, no-code webshops, and unified catalogs now also feed purchase data directly back into Vector, helping developers find players, monetize more flexibly, and grow more efficiently as they sell. No Breaking Changes: Unity 7 is a direct continuation of the Unity 6 architecture. The upgrade path requires zero rebuilding; all projects, skills, and code will carry forward smoothly into the next generation.

Unity 7 will enter early Beta testing in December, with the Full Release scheduled for Q1 2027.

For more details on Unity 7 and announcements from Unite Seoul, please visit unity.com/releases/unity-7. Watch the Unity 7 trailer here.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies, and objectives. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Unity media relations

Shirley Chu

UnityComms@unity3d.com