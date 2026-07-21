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WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Xetra
20.07.26 | 14:48
0,380 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2840,41608:10
0,2920,40807:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 07:34 Uhr
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DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE secures the UN as a tenant for around 10,000 m² in Bonn

DEMIRE secures the UN as a tenant for around 10,000 m² in Bonn

Langen, 21 July 2026. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has signed a lease agreement with the Institute for Federal Real Estate (BImA) for almost 10,000 m² in its property at Reuterstraße 65 in Bonn. The space will be used as part of efforts to further strengthen Bonn as an international UN hub, with the premises of the former Bonn Post Headquarters set to be occupied from autumn onwards.

Following the partial departure of the sole occupier, Deutsche Telekom, last year, DEMIRE has succeeded in positioning the property as a multi-tenant site. The latest letting underlines the attractiveness of the location and strengthens the property's long-term income base.

Public-sector tenants account for around a quarter of the annual rental income in DEMIRE's portfolio. Thanks to their long-term tenancies, they make an important contribution to the quality of the tenant portfolio.

End of press release

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 March 2026, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 42 properties with a lettable area of around 512 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential. while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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