Fluke Corporation: New Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set Eliminates Risky Live-Box Voltage Measurements in Operating PV Systems

New Y-style MC4 test leads enable safer operating voltage measurements on live PV systems without opening energized enclosures

Eindhoven, Netherlands, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set from Fluke Corporation gives solar technicians a safer way to measure operating voltage on energized photovoltaic (PV) systems without opening electrical enclosures or working around exposed live connections. Designed to enable touch-safe voltage measurements directly from PV module connections, the TLPV2 helps technicians capture critical performance data while systems remain operational.

As solar installations continue to grow in size and complexity, safely troubleshooting energized systems has become more critical than ever. Featuring a unique Y-style design with official Stäubli MC4 connectors that install directly in-line with PV modules, the Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set transforms how technicians test live solar systems. It enables touch-safe operating voltage measurements and faster diagnostics while systems remain energized, all without opening live electrical enclosures or increasing exposure to electrical hazards.

"As solar systems become more complex, the tools technicians rely on must evolve to make safety non-negotiable," said Will White, Senior Solar Product Manager at Fluke. "The TLPV2 represents a new approach to PV troubleshooting, one that delivers the visibility technicians need while reducing exposure to energized equipment. We're helping customers solve problems faster while raising the standard for safety across the solar industry."

The Fluke TLPV2 delivers several key benefits for solar installation, maintenance and troubleshooting professionals:

Improved technician safety by enabling operating voltage measurements without opening energized combiner boxes or inverters.

by enabling operating voltage measurements without opening energized combiner boxes or inverters. Touch-safe testing with official Stäubli MC4 connectors and fully shrouded banana plug connections.

with official Stäubli MC4 connectors and fully shrouded banana plug connections. CAT III 1500 V / CAT IV 1000 V safety ratings for use in demanding solar environments.

for use in demanding solar environments. Real-time operating voltage measurements that help technicians diagnose performance issues while systems are actively generating power.

that help technicians diagnose performance issues while systems are actively generating power. Compatibility with Fluke solar measurement tools , including the Fluke 393 FC Solar Clamp Meter, 283 FC/PV multimeter, and other meters accepting 4 mm shrouded banana plugs.

, including the Fluke 393 FC Solar Clamp Meter, 283 FC/PV multimeter, and other meters accepting 4 mm shrouded banana plugs. Durable gold-plated contacts designed for long service life and reliable performance in the field.

designed for long service life and reliable performance in the field. Included PV unlocking tool for safe disconnection of MC4 connectors during maintenance activities.

The TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set is ideal for PV system commissioning, inverter verification, troubleshooting, maintenance inspections, energy audits and system performance evaluations where operating voltage measurements are required.

For more information about the Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set, please visit TLPV2 Solar Clamp Test Lead Set..

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

What is the Fluke TLPV2?

The Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set is a Y-style MC4 test lead solution that enables solar technicians to safely measure operating voltage on energized PV systems without opening electrical enclosures. It helps simplify troubleshooting by providing real-time system measurements while keeping technicians away from live electrical components.

What are the safety-critical features of the TLPV2?

The TLPV2 enables touch-safe operating voltage measurements outside energized electrical enclosures and is rated CAT III 1500 V / CAT IV 1000 V for demanding solar environments. Its Stäubli MC4 connectors and fully shrouded banana plugs help provide secure, reliable connections during testing.

What are the major features of the TLPV2?

Key features include a Y-style in-line design for PV modules, official Stäubli MC4 connectors, compatibility with Fluke solar test tools, durable gold-plated contacts, and a design optimized for solar installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting applications.

Attachments

New Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set Eliminates Risky Live-Box Voltage Measurements

New Fluke TLPV2 Solar Test Lead Set Eliminates Risky Live-Box Voltage Measurements

Olivia Kline Fluke Corporation olivia.kline@fluke.com