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WKN: A0RM5Z | ISIN: US9011091082 | Ticker-Symbol: PE2
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:03
71,80 Euro
+6,29 % +4,25
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,3575,0511:23
72,5075,0010:00
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 23:42 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Krystal Biotech Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Tutor Perini and V2X to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASD: KRYS) will replace Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE: TPC) will replace Krystal Biotech in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 24. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A/BRK.B) is acquiring Taylor Morrison Home in a deal expected to close on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.
  • V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) will replace Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, July 27. American Industrial Partners is acquiring Avanos Medical in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 24, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

Health Care

July 24, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Taylor Morrison Home

TMHC

Consumer Discretionary

July 24, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tutor Perini Corp

TPC

Industrials

July 24, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

Health Care

July 27, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

V2X

VVX

Industrials

July 27, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Avanos Medical

AVNS

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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