S&P Dow Jones Indices: Krystal Biotech Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Tutor Perini and V2X to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASD: KRYS) will replace Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE: TPC) will replace Krystal Biotech in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 24. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A/BRK.B) is acquiring Taylor Morrison Home in a deal expected to close on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.



V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) will replace Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, July 27. American Industrial Partners is acquiring Avanos Medical in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 24, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Krystal Biotech KRYS Health Care July 24, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Taylor Morrison Home TMHC Consumer Discretionary July 24, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Tutor Perini Corp TPC Industrials July 24, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Krystal Biotech KRYS Health Care July 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition V2X VVX Industrials July 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Avanos Medical AVNS Health Care

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