V2X, Inc.: U.S. Marine Corps Awards V2X Up to $500M Logistics Integration Support Contract

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has been awarded a contract with a base value of approximately $391 million, with a potential value of up to $500 million including all option periods under the contract ceiling, by the U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command to provide Logistics Integration Support Services for the Marine Force Storage Command's Secondary Repairable (SECREP) program.

Under the contract, V2X will coordinate the complex repair and sustainment process for secondary repairable components, helping ensure critical equipment is restored efficiently and returned to service in support of Marine Corps readiness. The program leverages an extensive network of original equipment manufacturers, military depots, and industry partners to repair and manage mission-essential components across the Marine Corps' logistics enterprise.

"Readiness begins with sustainment, and V2X is proud to continue supporting the U.S. Marine Corps with integrated logistics solutions that keep critical equipment mission ready," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "This award reflects our proven ability to manage complex sustainment operations that improve availability, strengthen supply chain performance, and deliver value to our customer."

V2X has supported the Marine Corps' SECREP program for more than twenty years delivering logistics expertise that helps reduce costs, improve repair cycle times, and increase equipment availability. Through proven supply chain management, repair coordination, and lifecycle sustainment capabilities, V2X enables the Marine Corps to maximize operational readiness while extending the service life of critical assets.

The contract builds on V2X's broad portfolio of integrated logistics and sustainment programs supporting customers worldwide. By combining engineering, supply chain management, and mission support expertise, V2X delivers innovative solutions that enhance readiness and ensure warfighters have the equipment they need to accomplish their missions.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

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SOURCE V2X, Inc.