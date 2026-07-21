CM.com N.V.: CM.com reports 14% revenue growth and 55% EBITDA growth in Q2 2026

Breda, the Netherlands, July 21, 2026 - CM.com publishes its 2026 second-quarter and half-year results Financial Highlights Q2 2026• EBITDA € 6.0 million, up 55% year-on-year• Revenue € 67.0 million, up 14% year-on-year• Gross profit € 20.5 million, up 3% year-on-year; up 5% at Constant Currencies (CC)• OPEX € 14.5 million, a decrease of 9% year-on-yearBusiness Highlights Q2 2026• Messaging volumes reached a record 2.8 billion, up 30% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter, with growth across all channels• Annual Recurring Revenue increased 3% year-on-year to € 35.5 million. Excluding the impact of a contract lost at re-tender, ARR would have grown 8% year-on-year• HALO's contribution to ARR has grown 187% year-on-year, from € 1.2 million in Q2 2025 to € 3.3 million• The Customer Context Platform was presented in June, designed to turn fragmented customer data into usable context for AI-enabled engagement• HALO was expanded with Ask HALO, a natural-language assistant that helps customers create and configure AI agents more quicklyCEO Statement from Jeroen van Glabbeek"The first half of 2026 shows stronger growth and significantly improved operating leverage, with Q2 revenue up 14% year-on-year and EBITDA up 55% year-on-year. Revenue growth outpaced Gross profit, reflecting a shift in product mix, driven by strong growth in lower-margin messaging volumes, alongside messaging-market pricing dynamics, and currency effects. AI creates value when it can act on relevant customer context. Our Customer Context Platform brings together fragmented data across systems, teams and channels, while Ask HALO makes it easier for customers to create and deploy AI agents for practical customer-engagement use cases.During the quarter, we welcomed Frank Timmermans as our new Chief Commercial Officer and sharpened our go-to-market approach around client segments, supported by our refreshed proposition and a new brand campaign. The commercial impact of these changes is still at an early stage, but we believe we are on the right path forward."Download full press release:https://www.cm.com/cdn/web/en/file/investor-relations/cmcom-q2-2026-press-release.pdf