CM.com N.V.: CM.com delivers record EBITDA in 2025

Breda, the Netherlands, February 13, 2026 - Today, CM.com has published its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year resultsFinancial Highlights• Record 2025 EBITDA of € 18.4 million, up 12% year-on-year• 2025 Adjusted EBITDA € 19.8 million, within the revised guidance range. 2025 Adjusted EBITDA at constant currencies € 20.8 million• 2025 Revenue decreased by 5% to € 259.4 million, primarily due to foreign exchange effects and lower CPaaS activity from some large clients. Solid performance for the majority of our portfolio, with a 7% year-on-year increase in ARR to € 35.9 million• 2025 Gross margin 31.3%, up 1 percentage point year-on-year, reflecting improved product mix• Cost discipline and efficiency improvements resulted in 6% higher Gross profit per employee• Strengthened balance sheet with Adjusted Leverage ratio reduced from 4.5x per year-end 2024 to 3.1x per year-end 2025, following refinancing and capital raises during 2025• Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to grow by at least 30% compared to 2025Business Highlights• Launched our Agentic AI Platform HALO in February 2025, driving innovation in customer engagement and business operations. HALO delivered a 44% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q4 2025• Record messaging volumes of 9.1 billion over 2025, up 10% year-over-year, supported by growing demand in richer communication channels as WhatsApp and RCS• Introduced Voice AI to complement the shift towards personalized and scalable communication solutions• One of the first tech companies worldwide to achieve ISO 42001 Certification for Responsible AI• Launched new Customer Data Platform (CDP) in February 2026, enabling customers to gain deeper insights and more predictive understanding of customer behaviorCEO Statement from Jeroen van Glabbeek"2025 was a transformative year for CM.com, marked by structural improvement, innovation, and the growing influence of ArtificialArtificialArtificial Intelligence. AI is becoming a defining force in how companies operate and communicate. The launch of HALO, the first Agentic AI platform in the EU, showcased our commitment to innovation and is increasingly adopted as the market transitions to integrated, data-driven customer engagement solutions.We significantly improved the quality of our earnings, achieving record EBITDA, record Gross margin, and reduced leverage, reflecting our focus on efficiency and operational excellence. The successful refinancing of our € 100 million convertible bonds further strengthened our financial foundation, positioning us for sustainable growth.With AI at the core of our strategy, we are focused on capturing opportunities that enhance scalability, efficiency, and deliver impactful customer interactions. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving future revenue growth, supported by our enhanced product suite. HALO, integrated with our unified Platform for customer interaction, reinforces CM.com's position as a leader in personalized, automated customer experiences."Download full press release:https://www.cm.com/cdn/web/en/file/investor-relations/press-release-2025-results.pdf