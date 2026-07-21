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WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 09:55
7,255 Euro
-4,66 % -0,355
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2957,39511:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 08:10 Uhr
60 Leser
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Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interim report 1 January-30 June 2026

Continued steady growth

1 April-30 June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 4,686m (3,987), up 18%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 471m (378), up 24%.
  • The adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 10.0% (9.5).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 349m (249), and profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 225m (133).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.57 (0.34).
  • Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 68.7% (65.4).
  • Adjusted cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 330m (211).

1 January-30 June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 9,207m (7,982), up 15%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 912m (742), up 23%.
  • The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.9% (9.3).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 659m (487), and profit for the period amounted to SEK 422m (228).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.07 (0.54).
  • Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 68.7% (65.4).
  • Adjusted cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 749m (320).

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"Steady growth that continues to outperform the market, with strong earnings leverage supported by the Group's increased scale. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 10.0%. One new acquisition signed, and continued good visibility among many high-quality acquisition candidates."

For the full CEO comment, please see the interim report.

Presentation of the interim report

The interim report will be presented today, 21 July, at 10:00 CEST by Asker's CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss. You will find the webcast via this link. To participate via phone and ask questions, please register via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Moss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 219 79 05
E-mail: ir@asker.com

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

This information is such that Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 21 July 2026, at 8:10 a.m. CEST.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 18 billion.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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