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WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 08:32
6,950 Euro
-1,77 % -0,125
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9056,99510:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
45 Leser
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Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Ambercell Solutions

Asker Healthcare Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Ambercell Solutions UAB ("Ambercell"), a leading Baltic medtech solutions provider and distributor.

Asker_press_release_image_260819.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Ambercell, one of the most innovative medtech solution providers in the Baltics, to Asker. Its supply chain platform has become the preferred solution in many hospitals in the region, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on their patients and save valuable time. We are proud to support this fast-growing company in its expansion across Europe and to continue improving patient outcomes and reducing the total cost of care together with its experienced team," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

Ambercell provides therapy- and procedure-specific packs and medical consumables through its proprietary integrated supply chain management platform, alongside a broad portfolio of medical products, technologies, and clinical solutions across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company focuses on conventional and image-guided operating rooms and interventional medicine.

The company has 45 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 250m in the past year.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter and to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 18 billion.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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