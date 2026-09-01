Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Med Kjemi

Asker has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Med Kjemi AS ("Med Kjemi"), a specialist distributor of equipment and consumables for hospital laboratories in Norway.

"Med Kjemi is an attractive addition to our offering to Norwegian hospitals. The company's portfolio of high-quality products complements our existing range and strengthens our position in product areas that are central to diagnostics and healthcare. We see many areas where Med Kjemi can benefit from our strong platform, and we look forward to supporting healthcare providers even better together," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker.

For the past 60 years, Med Kjemi has served hospitals and primary care providers with laboratory products across Norway. The company supplies products from leading manufacturers within clinical chemistry, microbiology and molecular biology, used in sample collection, testing and analysis. Med Kjemi has five employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 50m in 2025.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 18 billion.