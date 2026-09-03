Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Labo Clinic

Asker has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Labo Clinic Sp. Z o.o. ("Labo Clinic"), a specialised distributor of medical equipment, consumables and services to public hospitals and clinics in Poland.

"We are proud that Labo Clinic has chosen Asker as its partner for the next phase. The founder and team have built the company over more than 15 years into a trusted specialist in the Polish hospital and surgical market, with strong relationships with both healthcare providers and high-end international suppliers. Labo Clinic's exclusive partnerships and deep market knowledge will strengthen our position in Poland and open up further opportunities for cooperation across Asker companies in the region," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker.

Labo Clinic is a Polish distributor with a market-leading position in neurosurgical microscopes and a specialised offering for operating rooms and hospital pharmacy workflows. Its portfolio includes products and solutions within neurosurgery, chemotherapy, ENT and dental, as well as disposables, supported by technical servicing and maintenance.

The company has 13 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 100m in the past financial year.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter and to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 18 billion.