Meds Apotek AB: MEDS Interim Report Q2 2026: +18% sales growth and +38% growth in EBIT

April - June 2026

Net sales increased by 18% (20%) to SEK 304 million (258).

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 6.0 million (4.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.0% (1.7%).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.31 (-0.10).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -0.3 million (-16.6).

Cash flow for the period was SEK -4.9 million (-19.2).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 66.7 million at the end of the period.

Björn Thorngren, CEO, comments:

"The second quarter was yet another step in MEDS' steady and long-term growth journey. Sales surpassed 300 MSEK (+17.6%) in a single quarter for the first time. At the same time, EBIT grew by as much as 38 percent. MEDS thus continues to grow while proving our scalable business model."

"The priorities for the second half of the year are clear: continued profitable growth and the successful establishment and start-up of the Eskilstuna logistics centre. We are moving with our existing machinery and processes, which reduces operational risk."

The results for the period April - June 2026 will be presented by MEDS CEO Björn Thorngren and CFO Nick Mendola today at 09:30 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Please contact ir@meds.se to receive a link to the presentation (at latest 09:00 CEST today).

For further information, please contact:

Press contact, email: press@meds.se

IR contact, email: ir@meds.se

About MEDS

MEDS, launched in 2018, is a full-scale online pharmacy licensed by the Swedish Medical Products Agency, operating in the Swedish market. MEDS offers customers prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, and a wide range of pharmacy-related products. As of June 30, 2026, the company had more than 1 million active customers. Net sales for the past twelve months, as of June 30, 2026, amounted to approximately SEK 1 080 million. The company's headquarters are in Stockholm, and as of June 30, 2026, the number of FTE employees was 49.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the certified adviser for the company.

This information is information that MEDS Apotek AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 07:30 CEST.