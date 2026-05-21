Meds Apotek AB: Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of Meds Apotek AB on 21 May 2026

At the Annual General Meeting of Meds Apotek AB, reg. no. 559093-4575, (the "Company") on 21 May 2026, the following resolutions were adopted, among others. For more detailed information about the content of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the Annual General Meeting and the complete proposals for resolutions, which have previously been published and are available on the Company's website, corporate.meds.se.

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, appropriation of profit, and discharge from liability

The Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the Company.

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the result for the year be carried forward.

The General Meeting granted the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer discharge from liability for the administration of the 2025 financial year.

Board of Directors and Auditor

For the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the General Meeting re-elected the existing Board members Christian W. Jansson, Björn Thorngren, Jina Zachrisson and Mia Arnhult. Christian W. Jansson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The General Meeting resolved on a total Board fee of SEK 1,000,000, of which SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other members. The General Meeting further resolved that the fee to the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall amount to SEK 50,000 and to other members of the Audit Committee SEK 35,000. No remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Remuneration Committee.

As auditor, the General Meeting re-elected the registered auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, which has notified that Andreas Nyberg Selvring will remain as the auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The General Meeting resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues and the issuance of warrants and/or convertibles

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the revised proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorise the Board of Directors with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on increases in the Company's share capital through resolutions on the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

The total number of shares covered by such new issues may correspond to a maximum of 10 percent of the registered number of shares in the Company at the time the Board of Directors first exercises the authorisation. Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be possible in order to, if needed, strengthen the Company's financial position, broaden the shareholder base and/or increase institutional ownership in the Company. Payment shall, in addition to cash payment, be possible through contribution in kind or by way of set-off, or otherwise subject to conditions.

Stockholm, 21 May 2026

Meds Apotek AB

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the certified adviser for the company.

About MEDS

MEDS, launched in 2018, is a full-scale online pharmacy licensed by the Swedish Medical Products Agency, operating in the Swedish market. MEDS offers customers prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, and a wide range of pharmacy-related products. As of March 31, 2026, the company had more than 1 million active customers. Net sales for the past twelve months, as of March 31, 2026, amounted to approximately SEK 1 034 million. The company's headquarters are in Stockholm, and as of March 31, 2026, the number of FTE employees was 49.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Thorngren, CEO

ir@meds.se