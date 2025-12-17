MEDS Apotek AB will have as from December 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: MEDS ISIN Code: SE0018014110 Order Book ID: 266142

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 45, Consumer Discretionary Super sector code: 4520, Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB