MEDS Apotek AB will have as from December 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|MEDS
|ISIN Code:
|SE0018014110
|Order Book ID:
|266142
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|45, Consumer Discretionary
|Super sector code:
|4520, Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.
