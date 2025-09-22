On request of Meds Apotek AB, company registration number 559093-4575, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 23, 2025.
The company has 18,572,178 shares as per today's date.
|Short name:
|MEDS
|Maximum Number of shares to be listed:
|19,194,819
|ISIN code:
|SE0018014110
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|266142
|Company Registration Number:
|559093-4575
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Trading currency:
|SEK
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.
