On request of Meds Apotek AB, company registration number 559093-4575, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 23, 2025.



The company has 18,572,178 shares as per today's date.





Short name: MEDS Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 19,194,819 ISIN code: SE0018014110 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 266142 Company Registration Number: 559093-4575 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK



