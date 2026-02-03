Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP signs lease agreement for 19,300 sqm with Meds Apotek in Eskilstuna

SLP has signed a lease agreement with Meds Apotek AB regarding the logistics property Litografen 8 in Eskilstuna. The agreement for approximately 19,300 sqm has a lease term of 5.5 years. The property, totaling approximately 27,000 sqm, is currently leased in its entirety by Tamro, which will vacate its premises early when Meds Apotek AB moves in on 1 August 2026.

The property is located in an established logistics location in Eskilstuna with good accessibility to the overall transport network. Meds Apotek is a growing player in e-commerce and pharmaceutical distribution.

"This is a result of our proactive work to resolve future vacancies even before current tenant move out. With Meds we get a strong and expansive tenant on a longer lease agreement, while the property continues to offer significant development opportunities in the form of solar cell installation and new production of approximately 10,000 square meters", says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

"The property in Eskilstuna gives us an efficient logistics platform right from the start, but also flexibility for continued growth. The possibility of future expansion was an important part of our decision", says Björn Thorngren, CEO of Meds Apotek AB.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,500,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.