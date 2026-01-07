Anzeige
WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 08:05
3,710 Euro
-0,13 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP appoints Tommy Åstrand as acting CFO during parental leave

SLP's CFO, Matilda Olsson, will go on parental leave at the end of January 2026. The board has decided that board member Tommy Åstrand will step in as acting CFO during the period. Tommy will fill the role from the date Matilda leaves.

Tommy Åstrand has been a board member of SLP since the 2025 AGM and has previously served as both CFO and CEO of the company. Tommy has many years of experience from listed property companies and has been CFO at Victoria Park AB, Hembla AB and Tribona AB, among others. Matilda Olsson will return to her regular role as CFO after the parental leave.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property
Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,500,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

