Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP appoints Tommy Åstrand as acting CFO during parental leave

SLP's CFO, Matilda Olsson, will go on parental leave at the end of January 2026. The board has decided that board member Tommy Åstrand will step in as acting CFO during the period. Tommy will fill the role from the date Matilda leaves.

Tommy Åstrand has been a board member of SLP since the 2025 AGM and has previously served as both CFO and CEO of the company. Tommy has many years of experience from listed property companies and has been CFO at Victoria Park AB, Hembla AB and Tribona AB, among others. Matilda Olsson will return to her regular role as CFO after the parental leave.

