Swedish Logistic Property AB: Year-end report January - December 2025: A strong year with record growth

2025 was a record year in terms of acquisition volume, with total acquisitions amounting to SEK 4.1 bn. During the year, we acquired a total of 16 value-add logistics properties with a lettable area of 341,000 square metres and a total annual rental value of SEK 291 m, significantly strengthening the company's earnings ability.

Rental income increased by 43%, amounting to SEK 1,015 m (710).

Net operating income increased by 46%, amounting to SEK 891 m (610).

Profit from property management increased by 46% and amounted to SEK 583 m (398).

Earnings per share increased by 12%, amounting to SEK 2.77 (2.48).

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 15% in the period and amounted to SEK 33.66.

Profit from property management per share increased by 33% in the period and amounted to SEK 2.23.

Value changes in investment properties totalled SEK 414 m (361).

Sustainable financing amounted to SEK 8,958 m (5,404) at the end of the period, corresponding to 95% (92) of the loan portfolio.

Net leasing income amounted to SEK 6.8 m (26.1) and the letting ratio to 96.7% (96.5).

A revised sustainability policy and new sustainability targets have been adopted.

During January, occupancy commenced in SLP's largest new construction project to date, totalling 61,500 square meters, in Hallsberg.

16 properties, of which one is an ongoing new construction project, were acquired and taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 341,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 4,089 m (1,747).

Filip Persson assumed the position of CEO of SLP on 1 September 2025, while former CEO Tommy Åstrand was elected to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

SLP is included in the FTSE EPRA NareitGlobal Real Estate Index ("EPRA Index") as of 22 September 2025.

SLP has signed a 10-year lease agreement for a new construction project in Malmö comprising approximately 27,000 square metres. The project is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained during spring 2026. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy during the winter 2026/2027.

In December, the company carried out a directed share issue of Class B shares amounting to SEK 800 m, at a subscription price of SEK 40 per share, corresponding to a premium of 25 percent to net asset value at the time, increasing the number of shares by 20 million.

"I am proud to conclude 2025 with record growth in both acquisitions and profit from property management. We operate a business with strong execution capability, where acquisitions, property development and management work together to create a longterm attractive portfolio", comments Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 5 February 2026, 08:00 a.m. CET.

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,500,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se

