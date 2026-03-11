Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:09
3,665 Euro
+2,37 % +0,085
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6403,70510:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP is constructing an extension of approximately 23,300 sqm and extending the lease by 10 years

SLP will construct an extension of approximately 23,300 sqm on the property Rönnedal 1 in Ulricehamn after the existing tenant, Logistikpartner i Ulricehamn AB, which is part of Boxflow Group AB, exercised its option to increase the area. In connection with the extension, the lease for the entire property is being extended by 10 years from the planned occupancy on August 1, 2027.

The property was acquired in June 2024 and currently comprises approximately 24,000 sqm of lettable area. The lease included an option for the tenant to construct additional area at a predetermined rental level. In connection with the acquisition, it was agreed that the seller would pay for and arrange for the extension and that SLP would pay an additional purchase price as a function of the estimated operating net income and an agreed yield. The additional purchase price, which will be paid upon completion, amounts to approximately SEK 117 million and the annual rental value for the extension amounts to approximately SEK 8.5 million. The project is conditional on authority decisions.

"It is very positive that our tenant chooses to expand within the property and extend the agreement. The structure established at the time of the acquisition ensures an attractive return while strengthening cash flow and the average rental duration in the portfolio," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

"The extension creates good conditions for our continued development in Ulricehamn. By increasing our capacity of new, efficient and sustainable logistics space, we are strengthening our capacity and competitiveness. It is especially great that large parts of the expansion are already planned for additional customer volumes. We appreciate the long-term and close cooperation with SLP, which is important in making this possible", says Oscar Andersson, CEO of Boxflow Group AB.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,500,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.