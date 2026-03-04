Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP renews lease agreement with ITS Logistikpartner and invests in energy solutions

SLP has renegotiated and extended the lease agreement with ITS Logistikpartner for the property Syllen 2 in Hallsberg. The rentable area of approximately 11,000 square meters will continue to be fully leased and the new agreement runs until December 31, 2035, starting on March 1, 2026.

As part of the agreement extension, SLP will invest in energy-saving and sustainability-promoting measures such as solar cells, lighting and charging stations. The total investment volume amounts to approximately SEK 4.2 million. In connection with the extension, the rent level will be adjusted up by almost 4 percent to SEK 7.8 million per year.

"We are very pleased to have extended the lease agreement with ITS Logistikpartner. Investments in solar cells, lighting and charging infrastructure show how we combine sustainable investments, which strengthen the properties' attractiveness and operating net, with long-term customer relationships where both parties are winners", says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

"We are pleased to extend the agreement with SLP in Hallsberg. The investments in the property both strengthen our sustainability profile and create long-term conditions for our operations. We appreciate the collaboration with a committed and long-term property owner like SLP," says Mathias Herrgård, CEO of ITS Logistikpartner.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,500,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.