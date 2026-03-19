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WKN: A0MRDY | ISIN: DK0060079531 | Ticker-Symbol: DS81
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 14:15
212,60 Euro
-1,44 % -3,10
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSV A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
212,10212,3014:38
212,30212,4014:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 11:15 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP acquires logistics properties in yet another "sale and leaseback transaction" with DSV for SEK 393 million

SLP has today acquired and taken ownership of the terminal properties, Linköping Maskinen 3 and Örebro Distributören 3-4, through a sale and leaseback deal with DSV. The properties are fully leased with an average lease duration of 9 years. The lease agreements are designed as so-called international "triple net agreements". The total leasable area amounts to 27,964 sqm and the annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 27.2 million. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 393 million.

"We are very pleased to further strengthen our partnership with DSV in yet another "sale and leaseback transaction". We see great opportunities for improvement in both properties, while the deal extends our average lease duration", says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The properties are being acquired through corporate transactions and are financed with own funds.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,525,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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