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WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 11:37
29,110 Euro
-0,99 % -0,290
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
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VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,12029,13011:41
29,12029,13011:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 10:12 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Volvo Trucks North America: Volvo Autonomous Solutions and DSV announce autonomous freight operations in Texas, USA

Fort Worth, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and DSV mark the start of autonomous freight operations in Texas, with the first commercial truckload hauled using the Volvo VNL Autonomous, and with the ambition to expand to additional lanes over time.

Designed from the ground up for autonomous driving and integrated with the Aurora Driver, the Volvo VNL Autonomous is built for deployment in long-haul freight operations. The collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between Volvo and DSV, grounded in safety, performance and progress toward transforming logistics. With DSV as the market-leading logistics provider, the collaboration also shows how autonomous transport can be integrated into complex, large-scale logistics networks to strengthen efficiency, asset utilization and supply chain resilience.

V.A.S. is launching autonomous transport services for DSV between Aurora's terminals in Dallas and Houston, integrating them into DSV's existing logistics flows. During the initial phase, a safety driver will be present in the vehicle, in line with Volvo's current operational mode. Through the collaboration, DSV and V.A.S. aim to strengthen day-to-day performance while building operational experience that supports expansion to additional routes.

"Autonomous driving is moving towards real-world operations," said Helmut Schweighofer, CEO, DSV Road. "Our collaboration with Volvo in Texas represents a production, depot-to-depot setup. We see clear opportunities to improve safety and driver comfort, help mitigate a growing driver shortage, and unlock better asset utilization through 24/7 operations for the benefit of our customers."

"Logistics providers like DSV are an important customer group for Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and DSV is at the forefront of how autonomous transport can be applied in real logistics networks," says Sasko Cuklev, Head of On-Road Solutions at V.A.S. "Starting between Dallas and Houston, we plan to move freight together in a way that supports round-the-clock operations and creates a scalable foundation for adding more lanes over time."

Autona/freight: A complete autonomous transport ecosystem
As part of the collaboration, Volvo Autonomous Solutions will deploy its Autona/freight solution for DSV. Autona/freight is Volvo's end to end autonomous transport setup, combining the Volvo VNL Autonomous with self-driving technology from partners Aurora and Waabi, as well as the systems and services needed to operate and manage autonomous freight at scale.

With more than one million miles logged in regional and local freight since 2023, V.A.S. brings significant operational experience that supports reliable scaling with logistics providers like DSV.

To learn more about Volvo Autonomous Solutions, visit the company website.?

High-resolution images associated with this press release is at Content Item - Aprimo (Volvo VNL Autonomous tractor with DSV trailer)

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) is the business area within the Volvo Group focused on developing and commercializing autonomous transport solutions in selected industry verticals. V.A.S. delivers end-to-end autonomous transport solutions that combine a purpose-built vehicle, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations and uptime support, and a fleet management system that orchestrates transport operations and manages logistics flows. Solutions are tailored to each customer's needs and designed to support safer, more productive and more sustainable operations.

About DSV - Global Transport and Logistics
At DSV, our purpose is to keep customers' supply chains flowing. We move millions of shipments for our customers every year, ensuring reliable and efficient transport and logistics services by air, sea, road and rail around a world in constant change. Our vision is to create long-term, sustainable growth and value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society.

Close to 150,000 employees in over 90 countries work diligently to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Our commitment to sustainable business practices is a central element of our overall business strategy. Visit dsv.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. You can also see our?media kit.

V.A.S. Media Contact
Ceren Wende
Head of Marketing and Communication, Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Phone:?+ 46 31 322 4536
E-mail:?ceren.wende@volvo.com

DSV Media contact
Jonatan Rying Larsen
Lead Press Officer, DSV
Phone: +45 2541 7737
E-mail: press@dsv.com


- Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S) and DSV Photo

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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