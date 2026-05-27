Zurich, May 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, and Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE), a leading manufacturer of construction equipment machinery, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing end-to-end approaches that support the deployment of zero-emission construction sites. The collaboration brings together electric construction equipment with clean power supply, energy management, and system integration capabilities to help address one of the construction industry's most pressing challenges: decarbonization.Customer and investor demand for lower emission; more productive construction operations is reshaping the industry. At the same time, regulatory and permitting frameworks increasingly require projects to address emissions and environmental performance throughout the planning and approval process. While electrification, automation, and efficient resource and asset planning offer clear pathways to reduce emissions, transitioning from individual electric machines to fully functioning zero emission construction sites requires a coordinated ecosystem of solutions and effective system integration across equipment, power infrastructure, and energy management systems.Under the agreement, Volvo CE and Hitachi Energy will work on a non-exclusive basis to assess potential technical and commercial concepts supporting zero-emission construction and manufacturing operations, with a focus on system integration and site-level operational execution. The scope includes joint work on business models, go-to-market approaches, and aftermarket and support considerations, supported by joint teams from both companies."Strategic partnerships such as this with Hitachi Energy are key to accelerating the transition to zero-emission construction," said Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE. "By combining complementary expertise and delivering a complete, integrated solution, we are giving customers the confidence, security, and peace of mind they need to adopt emission-free operations today.""Electrification is a game changer in the decarbonization puzzle, particularly for hard-to-abate environments such as construction sites," said Niklas Persson, CEO of Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy. "As construction operations become more electric and more complex, success depends less on individual technologies and more on system-level integration, strong execution, and close collaboration with partners like Volvo CE who share our ambition to enable zero-emission construction at scale."The initial focus is business and go-to-market-oriented, emphasizing practical, plug-and-play approaches to help customers simplify the transition to zero-emission construction sites. At the same time, the agreement establishes a foundation for deeper technical engagement over time, with the potential to explore more advanced capabilities such as connected machines, digital integration, and expanded service offerings.Volvo CE has long been at the forefront of the construction industry's move toward electrification and digitalization, while Hitachi Energy brings deep expertise in power systems, energy management, and system integration. Together, the collaboration represents an important next step in providing customers with a comprehensive solution to help navigate and accelerate this transition.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://x.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Media contactmedia.relations@hitachienergy.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.