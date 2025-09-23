Meds Apotek AB: MEDS announces the outcome of the offering and trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market commences today

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

MEDS Apotek AB (publ) ("MEDS" or the"Company"), a full-scale online pharmacy serving the Swedish outpatient market, today announces the outcome of the offering of shares in the Company (the"Offering") in connection with the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (together with the Offering, the"Listing"). The Offering attracted very strong interest from both Swedish and international institutional investors, as well as from the general public in Sweden, and was significantly oversubscribed. Trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market commences today, 23 September 2025.

Björn Thorngren, CEO and founder of MEDS, comments:

"We welcome all new shareholders to join us on our profitable growth journey.", says Björn Thorngren, CEO and co-founder of MEDS, and continues:

"The key to our continued success is to be the customers' favourite pharmacy, something we strive to achieve every single day."

The Offering in brief

The price in the Offering was, as previously announced, SEK 53 per share, corresponding to a total market value of all outstanding shares in the Company of approximately SEK 1,017 million, provided that the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below) is exercised in full.

The Offering comprised 1,320,754 newly issued shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately SEK 70 million before deduction of costs related to the Offering, corresponding to approximately 7.1 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company after completion of the Offering.

The Offering also comprised 2,830,188 existing shares in the Company offered by the Selling Shareholders[1], corresponding to approximately SEK 150 million and 15.2 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company after completion of the Offering.

In order to cover any over-allotment in relation to the Offering, the Company has committed to issue a maximum of an additional 15 percent of the total number of shares in the Offering (the " Over-Allotment Option "), corresponding to 622,641 shares.

"), corresponding to 622,641 shares. Provided that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise of 1,943,395 newly issued shares and 2,830,188 existing shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 253 million.

The Offering was significantly oversubscribed and as previously announced, Ahlström Invest B.V., Cicero Fonder, Lancelot Asset Management, Lupus alpha Asset Management AG, Swedbank Robur and TIND Asset Management (together, the " Cornerstone Investors ") have acquired shares in the Offering totalling an amount of approximately SEK 150 million. The Cornerstone Investors together hold 14.7 percent of the Company's share capital and votes after completion of the Offering, provided the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

") have acquired shares in the Offering totalling an amount of approximately SEK 150 million. The Cornerstone Investors together hold 14.7 percent of the Company's share capital and votes after completion of the Offering, provided the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. Trading in the MEDS share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market commences today, 23 September 2025, under the trading symbol (ticker) "MEDS". Settlement is expected to take place on 25 September 2025.

About MEDS

MEDS, launched in 2018, is a full-scale online pharmacy operating in the Swedish outpatient market. The Company offers its customers an extensive product range at attractive prices. The Company is licensed by the Swedish Medical Products Agency, the National Food Agency, and the eHealth Agency, and offers its customers prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and a wide selection of commercial goods such as beauty products, dietary supplements, children's products, fitness products, food and drinks, and home & household products. As of 30 June 2025, the Company had approximately 960,000 active customers[2] and always strives to deliver goods directly, quickly and reliably. MEDS experienced a net sales growth of 27% in 2024, and the Company's net sales for the last twelve months as of 30 June 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 928 million. The Company has been profitable at an adjusted EBIT level since Q4 2024, where MEDS during H1 2025 achieved an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.0 percent. The Company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, and as of 30 June 2025, the number of employees was 51.

Stabilisation measures

In connection with the Offering, ABG Sundal Collier AB ("ABG Sundal Collier") may, acting on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators, effect transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the share at levels above those which might otherwise prevail on the market. Such stabilisation transactions may be effected on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise, at any time during the period starting on the date of commencement of trading in the shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter. Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period. ABG Sundal Collier is not required to undertake any stabilisation transactions and there is no assurance that stabilisation will be undertaken. Stabilisation, if undertaken, may be discontinued at any time. In no event will stabilisation transactions be effected at levels above the Offering Price. ABG Sundal Collier shall, no later than by the end of the seventh trading day after stabilisation transactions have been undertaken, disclose information about the stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 5(4) in the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014. ABG Sundal Collier will, within one week of the end of the stabilisation period, make public whether or not stabilisation transactions were undertaken, the date at which the stabilisation transaction was undertaken, including the date at which stabilisation last occurred and the price range within which stabilisation transactions were carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out.

Advisors

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial and ABG Sundal Collier AB are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Advokatfirman Delphi KB is legal advisor to MEDS and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB is legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Listing.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached at e-mail: info@fnca.se

For further information, please contact:

Björn Thorngren, CEO and founder, e-mail: bjorn@meds.se

Press contact, e-mail: press@meds.se, telephone: +46 72-141 73 28

[1] Consists of M2 Asset Management AB, Björn Thorngren, Ilija Batljan controlled accounts, Absolute Unlisted AB, Christian W. Jansson (through Carl Westin Limited), Adham Shawwaf, Vesam Ashouri, as well as other selling shareholders through Nordnet Bank AB and ABG Sundal Collier AB (together the "Selling Shareholders").

[2] Active customer - a person who has made at least one purchase in the past twelve months.