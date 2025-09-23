The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.09.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.09.2025
Aktien
1 SE0018014110 Meds Apotek AB
2 GB00BN4HT335 Indivior PLC
3 US62526P8775 Bollinger Innovations Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/ETP
1 US31488VAB36 Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
2 XS3186949585 Matterhorn Telecom S.A.
3 USH42097FL63 UBS Group AG
4 DE000A3H2556 Baden-Württemberg, Land
5 US049560BE44 Atmos Energy Corp.
6 US22536PAS02 Crédit Agricole S.A.
7 US594972AQ48 Strategy Inc.
8 USH42097FG78 UBS Group AG
9 US976656CU00 Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
10 IE0009DRFET8 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer UCITS ETF
11 IE000X7DRW38 WisdomTree Global Ex-USA Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF
12 SE0023260716 Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
