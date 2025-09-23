The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.09.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.09.2025Aktien1 SE0018014110 Meds Apotek AB2 GB00BN4HT335 Indivior PLC3 US62526P8775 Bollinger Innovations Inc.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 US31488VAB36 Ferguson Enterprises Inc.2 XS3186949585 Matterhorn Telecom S.A.3 USH42097FL63 UBS Group AG4 DE000A3H2556 Baden-Württemberg, Land5 US049560BE44 Atmos Energy Corp.6 US22536PAS02 Crédit Agricole S.A.7 US594972AQ48 Strategy Inc.8 USH42097FG78 UBS Group AG9 US976656CU00 Wisconsin Electric Power Co.10 IE0009DRFET8 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer UCITS ETF11 IE000X7DRW38 WisdomTree Global Ex-USA Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF12 SE0023260716 Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP