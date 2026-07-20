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WKN: 899867 | ISIN: US1564311082 | Ticker-Symbol: EY3
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 08:28
38,260 Euro
+1,95 % +0,730
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,13038,99011:40
38,12038,86011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 23:54 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Century Aluminum Company: Century Aluminum Applauds President Trump's Action to Spur Domestic Aluminum Production

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) applauds President Donald Trump's latest executive order to incentivize investments that make American manufacturing great again. Signed today, the executive order allows approved companies investing in new primary aluminum production in the United States to import a commensurate amount of primary aluminum at a reduced tariff rate. The new tariff rate for such companies will now be half the otherwise applicable rate for such imports.

Century Aluminum and Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) announced in February plans to jointly build a new aluminum smelter in Inola, Oklahoma. It will be the largest single investment ever in U.S. primary aluminum production with potential to more than double the nation's current output.

"President Trump is again prioritizing America first by making it easier to make investments like Oklahoma Primary Aluminum," said CEO Jesse Gary. "We are grateful for the President's steadfast support, which strengthens our commitment to supply this critical metal to vital American industries like defense and aerospace. Century is proud to lead the revitalization of the domestic primary aluminum industry."

The new Oklahoma Primary Aluminum smelter is expected to have capacity of 750,000 tonnes of primary aluminum production and will add over 1,000 direct jobs and 4,000 construction jobs. In addition to Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, Century Aluminum recently announced expanding capacity at its Mt. Holly plant that will increase total U.S. primary aluminum production by almost 10% and add an incremental 150 jobs in South Carolina.

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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