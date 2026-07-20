First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026. Consolidated net income was $5.7 million on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") basis for the second quarter of 2026, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026. Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $12.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $7.3 million and $13.9 million for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2026, respectively. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 were 1.20% and 11.92%, respectively.
According to Jason Rush, President and CEO, "We delivered solid results this quarter. Earnings benefited from a stronger net interest margin and steady growth in income from our wealth franchise. While we recorded a one-time consulting expense of approximately $2.2 million, we believe the investment in technology and pricing initiatives will position us for improved efficiency in future years to come. Loan growth was steady in the second quarter and our loan pipelines remain robust going into the third quarter. Expense control will continue to be a focus across the organization."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.98% for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.
- Strong loan production during the quarter, with $66.0 million in commercial loan originations and $33.9 million in residential mortgage originations.
- Provision expense was $0.8 million in the second quarter, as a result of continued economic and political uncertainty and modest loan growth, slightly offset by improved qualitative factors.
- Operating expenses increased by $2.1 million when compared to the linked quarter driven by a one-time, non-GAAP $1.7 million, net of tax, expense related to consulting fees incurred for contract negotiations with our core processor in the second quarter of 2026.
- A cash dividend of $0.26 per share was declared in the second quarter.
Income Statement Overview
On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, third party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations. This compares to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding this expense item, net income was $7.3 million on a non-GAAP basis.
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q2 2025
Net Income, GAAP (millions)
$ 5.7
$ 6.7
$ 6.0
Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)
$ 7.3
$ 6.6
$ 6.0
Diluted net income per share, GAAP
$ 0.87
$ 1.03
$ 0.92
Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP
$ 1.13
$ 1.02
$ 0.92
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025
Consolidated net income decreased by $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by an increase in other expense as a result of a one-time, non-GAAP $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting expense related to the core contract negotiations. This increase was partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in net interest income, an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, and a $0.1 million decrease in provision for credit losses. Comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $1.5 million as a result of new loans booked at higher rates and the continued repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $0.6 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense as a result of the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2026 and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production and favorable market values on assets under management. Other operating expenses increased by $2.8 million driven by the one-time, non-GAAP item discussed above, a $0.8 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions in late 2025 and 2026, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production.
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026
Compared to the linked quarter, net income decreased by $1.0 million driven by the increased other expenses as a result of the one-time expense discussed above, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $0.5 million and a $0.1 million decrease in provision expense. Non-interest income was stable when comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $12.3 million on a GAAP basis, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred on core contract negotiations completed in the second quarter, and $13.9 million on a non-GAAP basis compared to GAAP and non-GAAP basis income of $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase of $0.5 million was attributable to a $3.9 million increase in net interest income an increase in other non-interest income of $0.7 million, inclusive of net gains, as a result of increased trust and brokerage income of $0.5 million, increased bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income of $0.2 million related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $3.9 million driven by the aforementioned consulting fee, increased salaries and benefits of $1.7 million and an increase in data processing expenses of $0.3 million. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased salaries as a result of new hires and annual merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025
Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.3 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $1.5 million due to the increase of 15 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates during 2025 and 2026 as well as the upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income remained stable as management continued to reinvest cashflows back into the portfolio resulting in an increase in yield of 12 basis points. Interest income on federal funds sold decreased by $0.3 million due to a decrease of $22.2 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of loan growth in the second quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits increased slightly by $0.2 million despite an $84.4 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits. Long-term borrowing interest expense decreased $0.8 million due to a decrease of average balances of $90.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025 primarily related to the repayment of $65.0 million and $25.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March of 2026 and September of 2025, respectively.
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026
Comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.5 million. Interest income increased by $0.5 million driven by an increase in average loan balances of $66.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. Interest expense was stable when comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.5 million due to the repayment of $65.0 million in maturing FHLB advances in March of 2026. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the second quarter of 2026 resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 3.98% compared to 3.83% for the first quarter of 2026.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $4.0 million. Interest income increased by $3.0 million, primarily driven by an increase of $2.3 million on interest and fees on loans as average loan balances increased by $39.9 million and an increase in yield by 14 basis points. Interest expense on deposits increased slightly by $0.2 million despite an increase in average deposit balances of $89.7 million driven by increases of $26.5 million in demand deposit accounts, $86.2 million in retail money market balances, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $10.8 million and $15.0 million in brokered time deposits. Interest expense on short-term borrowings remained stable and interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $1.2 million as a result of a decrease in average balances of $62.0 million, primarily due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March 2026. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 3.89% compared to 3.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Non-Interest Income
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025
Other operating income increased by $0.4 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production of new accounts as well as favorable market values in assets under management. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million as new residential mortgage production was booked in house as compared to selling to secondary market outlets.
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026
On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, remained flat. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million related to the gain on the sale of a branch office recognized in the first quarter of 2026. BOLI income decreased by $0.2 million and was attributable to the receipt of a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026. These decreases were offset by an increase in debit card income of $0.1 million due to normal fluctuations and an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.1 million.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.7 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.5 million as a result of increased production of new business as well as favorable market values in assets under management, as well as an increase in BOLI income of $0.2 million as previously mentioned.
Non-Interest Expense
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025
Other operating expenses increased by $2.8 million driven by a $0.8 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations. Professional services expenses increased by $2.1 million due to the $1.7 million, net of tax, third party consulting fee discussed above. These increases were partially offset by reductions in check fraud -related expenses and OREO expenses.
Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026
Other operating expenses increased by $2.1 million driven by the one-time, non-GAAP $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred with core contract negotiations. All other expenses were stable when comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026 as we continue a strategic focus on expense control.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating expenses increased by $3.9 million driven by the one-time, non-GAAP expense previously discussed, a $1.7 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires late in 2025 and early 2026, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations and a $0.3 million increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses as a result of new software implementation. These increases were partially offset by reductions in OREO expenses and other miscellaneous expenses such as check fraud expenses, employee benefits expenses and miscellaneous expense related to share repurchase tax recorded in the second quarter of 2025.
The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were 24.1% and 24.7%, respectively.
Balance Sheet Overview
Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $2.1 billion, representing a $5.4 million decrease since December 31, 2025. During the six months of 2026, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $46.4 million. The investment portfolio decreased by $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by increases in gross loans of $50.4 million as well as an increase in pension assets of $3.2 million due to increased market values.
Total liabilities at June 30, 2026 were $1.9 billion, representing a $14.1 million decrease since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $0.4 million when compared to December 31, 2025. In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit with an interest rate of 4.23% matured and was repaid. Savings and money market accounts increased by $27.6 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first six months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.6 million and interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $13.3 million. Retail time deposits decreased by $3.9 million since December 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings increased by $50.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 as a result of overnight borrowings in anticipation of loan funding. These borrowings were subsequently fully repaid in July.
Outstanding loans of $1.6 billion at June 30, 2026 reflected a $50.4 million increase since December 31, 2025.
Loan Type
(in millions)
Change since
March 31, 2026
Change since
December 31, 2025
Commercial
$16.6
$31.9
Residential Mortgages
$20.8
$10.2
Consumer
$ 9.3
$ 8.3
Gross Loans
$46.7
$50.4
Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $55.0 million as a result of new business relationships as well as additional growth in existing relationships; acquisition and development loans increased by $11.9 million; commercial and industrial loans decreased by $35.0 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $5.3 million related to sales of businesses, approximately $8.0 million as a result of a refinance to another institution, and the payoff of a floorplan line of credit. Residential mortgage loans increased by $10.2 million as a result of robust mortgage production booked in house as opposed to the selling to the secondary market outlets, offset slightly by normal amortization; and consumer loans increased by $8.3 million related to the purchase of a consumer loan pool in the second quarter of 2026.
New commercial loan production for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $66.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of June 30, 2026 was robust, and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $42.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $71.6 million through June 30, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.
New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $33.9 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2026 was $20.0 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $20.7 million at June 30, 2026.
Total deposits of $1.7 billion at June 30, 2026 remained flat when compared to December 31, 2025.
Deposit Type
(in millions)
Change since
March 31, 2026
Change since
December 31, 2025
Non-Interest-Bearing
($9.9)
($11.6)
Interest-Bearing Demand
$14.6
$13.3
Savings and Money Market
($16.8)
$27.6
Time Deposits- Brokered
$ -
($25.0)
Time Deposits- Retail
($3.1)
($3.9)
Total Deposits
($15.2)
$0.4
In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit, with an interest rate of 4.23%, was repaid at its maturity. Savings and money market accounts increased by $27.6 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first six months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.6 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits of $13.3 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. Retail time deposits decreased by $3.9 million since December 31, 2025.
The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $32.91 per share at June 30, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At June 30, 2026, there were 6,453,836 basic outstanding shares and 6,462,604 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $9.0 million for the first six months of 2026.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $20.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $19.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.9 million for both the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the first six months of 2026 and 2025, respectively. Asset quality remained strong during the first six months of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for both the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.31% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.27% at June 30, 2025.
The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.04% and 0.07% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of (0.10%) and (0.25%) for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Net charge offs in consumer loans decreased in the first six months of 2026 when compared to the first six months of 2025 from (0.96%) to (0.86%). The decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans in 2025. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.
Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans
06/30/2026
06/30/2025
Loan Type
(Charge Off) / Recovery
(Charge Off) / Recovery
Commercial Real Estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
Acquisition & Development
0.03 %
0.13 %
Commercial & Industrial
(0.10 %)
(0.25 %)
Residential Mortgage
0.01 %
0.01 %
Consumer
(0.86 %)
(0.96 %)
Total Net Charge Offs
(0.04 %)
(0.07 %)
Non-accrual loans totaled $4.5 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The slight increase in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2026 was related to one commercial loan moving to non-accrual status in the first quarter.
Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at June 30, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2026 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was due to one mortgage loan of approximately $1.1 million that moved in the second quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.50% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.27% as of June 30, 2025. This increase was attributable to one large commercial loan.
ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust-preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 26,169
$ 24,871
$ 51,880
$ 48,933
Interest expense
7,583
8,164
15,220
16,210
Net interest income
18,586
16,707
36,660
32,723
Provision for credit losses
781
860
1,660
1,516
Other operating income
5,319
4,940
10,527
9,762
Net gains
39
146
171
238
Other operating expense
15,765
12,974
29,458
25,550
Income before taxes
$ 7,398
$ 7,959
$ 16,240
$ 15,657
Income tax expense
1,731
1,975
3,910
3,867
Net income
$ 5,667
$ 5,984
$ 12,330
$ 11,790
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.88
$ 0.92
$ 1.91
$ 1.82
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.87
$ 0.92
$ 1.90
$ 1.81
Adjusted Basic net income (1)
$ 1.14
$ 0.92
$ 2.16
$ 1.82
Adjusted Diluted net income (1)
$ 1.13
$ 0.92
$ 2.15
$ 1.81
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.26
$ 0.22
$ 0.52
$ 0.44
Book value
$ 32.91
$ 29.43
Diluted book value
$ 32.86
$ 29.38
Tangible book value per share
$ 31.16
$ 27.64
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 31.12
$ 27.59
Closing market value
$ 44.11
$ 31.01
Market Range:
High
$ 45.98
$ 32.09
Low
$ 36.27
$ 25.90
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,453,836
6,494,611
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,462,604
6,506,493
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.20 %
1.20 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.36 %
1.20 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.92 %
12.78 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
13.49 %
12.78 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $138 and $103
3.89 %
3.61 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.87 %
3.60 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)
57.49 %
59.66 %
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 2,082,092
$ 2,087,453
Earning assets
$ 1,854,045
$ 1,807,780
Gross loans
$ 1,572,131
$ 1,521,704
Commercial Real Estate
$ 625,821
$ 570,808
Acquisition and Development
$ 102,211
$ 90,272
Commercial and Industrial
$ 242,013
$ 277,034
Residential Mortgage
$ 547,118
$ 536,912
Consumer
$ 54,968
$ 46,678
Investment securities
$ 279,300
$ 279,534
Total deposits
$ 1,735,513
$ 1,735,149
Noninterest bearing
$ 441,365
$ 453,036
Interest bearing
$ 1,294,148
$ 1,282,113
Shareholders' equity
$ 212,374
$ 203,634
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
15.26 %
15.36 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
13.48 %
13.52 %
Tier 1 Leverage
12.70 %
12.21 %
Total risk based capital
16.51 %
16.61 %
Asset quality:
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$ (96)
$ (99)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 4,514
$ 4,192
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
391
477
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 4,905
$ 4,669
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ 1,083
Other repossessed assets
$ 2,780
$ 2,802
Modified loans
$ 1,199
$ 1,209
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.31 %
1.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
456.16 %
464.46 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
267.94 %
227.61 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.31 %
0.31 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.24 %
0.22 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.29 %
0.28 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.37 %
0.41 %
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 26,169
$ 25,711
$ 26,153
$ 25,762
$ 24,871
$ 24,062
Interest expense
7,583
7,637
8,166
8,359
8,164
8,046
Net interest income
18,586
18,074
17,987
17,403
16,707
16,016
Provision for credit losses
781
879
717
510
860
656
Other operating income
5,319
5,208
5,330
5,074
4,940
4,822
Net gains
39
132
(97)
261
146
92
Other operating expense
15,765
13,693
14,869
12,986
12,974
12,576
Income before taxes
$ 7,398
$ 8,842
$ 7,634
$ 9,242
$ 7,959
$ 7,698
Income tax expense
1,731
2,179
1,857
2,294
1,975
1,892
Net income
$ 5,667
$ 6,663
$ 5,777
$ 6,948
$ 5,984
$ 5,806
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.88
$ 1.03
$ 0.89
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.90
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.87
$ 1.03
$ 0.89
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
Adjusted basic net income (1)
$ 1.14
$ 1.02
$ 1.10
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.90
Adjusted diluted net income (1)
$ 1.13
$ 1.02
$ 1.10
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.26
$ 0.26
$ 0.26
$ 0.26
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
Book value
$ 32.91
$ 31.84
$ 31.33
$ 30.65
$ 29.43
$ 28.35
Diluted book value
$ 32.86
$ 31.78
$ 31.27
$ 30.59
$ 29.38
$ 28.27
Tangible book value per share
$ 31.16
$ 30.08
$ 29.56
$ 28.87
$ 27.64
$ 26.55
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 31.12
$ 30.02
$ 29.50
$ 28.82
$ 27.59
$ 26.47
Closing market value
$ 44.11
$ 36.64
$ 37.19
$ 36.77
$ 31.01
$ 30.02
Market Range:
High
$ 45.98
$ 40.53
$ 40.79
$ 38.41
$ 32.09
$ 41.61
Low
$ 36.27
$ 35.02
$ 33.63
$ 32.02
$ 25.90
$ 29.38
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,453,836
6,446,717
6,499,476
6,496,908
6,494,611
6,478,634
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,462,604
6,459,155
6,511,358
6,508,790
6,506,493
6,497,454
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.20 %
1.29 %
1.21 %
1.24 %
1.20 %
1.19 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.36 %
1.28 %
1.28 %
1.24 %
1.20 %
1.19 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.92 %
13.06 %
12.70 %
13.23 %
12.78 %
12.83 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
13.49 %
12.99 %
13.39 %
13.23 %
12.78 %
12.83 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $138 and $103
3.89 %
3.83 %
3.67 %
3.64 %
3.61 %
3.56 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.87 %
3.82 %
3.66 %
3.63 %
3.60 %
3.55 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)
57.49 %
58.45 %
58.19 %
58.73 %
59.66 %
59.95 %
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 2,082,092
$ 2,039,010
$ 2,087,453
$ 2,023,974
$ 2,007,471
$ 1,979,753
Earning assets
$ 1,854,045
$ 1,810,557
$ 1,807,780
$ 1,784,056
$ 1,789,747
$ 1,762,891
Gross loans
$ 1,572,131
$ 1,525,466
$ 1,521,704
$ 1,496,762
$ 1,502,481
$ 1,479,869
Commercial Real Estate
$ 625,821
$ 609,491
$ 570,808
$ 554,418
$ 550,717
$ 532,764
Acquisition and Development
$ 102,211
$ 97,785
$ 90,272
$ 93,968
$ 98,937
$ 94,063
Commercial and Industrial
$ 242,013
$ 246,192
$ 277,034
$ 279,079
$ 281,484
$ 282,370
Residential Mortgage
$ 547,118
$ 526,314
$ 536,912
$ 521,317
$ 521,968
$ 520,072
Consumer
$ 54,968
$ 45,684
$ 46,678
$ 47,980
$ 49,375
$ 50,600
Investment securities
$ 279,300
$ 282,711
$ 279,534
$ 278,898
$ 279,541
$ 275,143
Total deposits
$ 1,735,513
$ 1,750,703
$ 1,735,149
$ 1,678,902
$ 1,614,207
$ 1,623,574
Noninterest bearing
$ 441,365
$ 451,303
$ 453,036
$ 429,986
$ 425,784
$ 422,415
Interest bearing
$ 1,294,148
$ 1,299,400
$ 1,282,113
$ 1,248,916
$ 1,188,423
$ 1,201,159
Shareholders' equity
$ 212,374
$ 205,262
$ 203,634
$ 199,099
$ 191,147
$ 183,694
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
15.26 %
15.82 %
15.36 %
15.59 %
15.22 %
14.87 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
13.48 %
13.94 %
13.52 %
13.68 %
13.32 %
12.97 %
Tier 1 Leverage
12.70 %
12.23 %
12.21 %
12.10 %
12.08 %
11.94 %
Total risk based capital
16.51 %
17.07 %
16.61 %
16.84 %
16.47 %
16.10 %
Asset quality:
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter
$ (96)
$ (198)
$ (99)
$ (435)
$ (151)
$ (360)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 4,514
$ 4,695
$ 4,192
$ 3,825
$ 3,813
$ 4,026
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
391
66
477
801
535
233
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 4,905
$ 4,761
$ 4,669
$ 4,626
$ 4,348
$ 4,259
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ 1,083
$ 1,083
$ 2,718
$ 3,035
$ 3,062
Other repossessed assets
$ 2,780
$ 2,692
$ 2,802
$ 3,043
$ 2,802
$ 2,802
Modified/restructured loans
$ 1,199
$ 1,955
$ 1,209
$ 998
$ 1,198
$ 1,021
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.31 %
1.31 %
1.28 %
1.28 %
1.27 %
1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
456.16 %
424.94 %
464.46 %
499.06 %
499.45 %
458.69 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
267.94 %
233.73 %
227.61 %
183.78 %
186.98 %
182.43 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.29 %
0.29 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.24 %
0.23 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.28 %
0.26 %
0.25 %
0.27 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.37 %
0.42 %
0.41 %
0.51 %
0.51 %
0.51 %
Consolidated Statement of Condition
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
84,195
$
89,220
$
129,830
Interest bearing deposits in banks
993
627
1,782
Cash and cash equivalents
85,188
89,847
131,612
Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)
107,997
109,004
107,144
Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)
170,259
172,672
171,361
Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values
1,044
1,035
1,029
Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
1,621
1,621
4,630
Loans held for sale
-
132
130
Loans
1,572,131
1,525,466
1,521,704
Unearned fees
(592)
(512)
(476)
Allowance for credit losses
(20,591)
(19,951)
(19,470)
Net loans
1,550,948
1,505,003
1,501,758
Premises and equipment, net
29,550
30,020
29,665
Goodwill and other intangible assets
11,279
11,361
11,444
Bank owned life insurance
50,501
50,125
50,360
Deferred tax assets
8,072
9,141
8,730
Other real estate owned, net
-
1,083
1,083
Operating lease asset
862
939
1,015
Pension asset
24,044
20,036
20,798
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
40,727
36,991
46,694
Total Assets
$
2,082,092
$
2,039,010
$
2,087,453
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
441,365
$
451,303
$
453,036
Interest bearing deposits
1,294,148
1,299,400
1,282,113
Total deposits
1,735,513
1,750,703
1,735,149
Short-term borrowings
69,233
19,588
17,661
Long-term borrowings
30,929
30,929
95,929
Operating lease liability
1,009
1,095
1,180
Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures
1,463
1,418
1,218
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
29,893
28,323
30,992
Dividends payable
1,678
1,692
1,690
Total Liabilities
1,869,718
1,833,748
1,883,819
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;
64
64
65
Surplus
19,514
19,360
21,551
Retained earnings
216,262
212,255
207,284
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,466)
(26,417)
(25,266)
Total Shareholders' Equity
212,374
205,262
203,634
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,082,092
$
2,039,010
$
2,087,453
Historical Income Statement
2026
2025
Q2
Q1
Year to date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
In thousands
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
23,779
$
22,502
$
90,328
$
23,219
$
23,060
$
22,294
$
21,755
Interest on investment securities
Taxable
1,907
1,880
7,210
1,845
1,826
1,776
1,763
Exempt from federal income tax
59
59
218
59
57
57
45
Total investment income
1,966
1,939
7,428
1,904
1,883
1,833
1,808
Other
424
1,270
3,092
1,030
819
744
499
Total interest income
26,169
25,711
100,848
26,153
25,762
24,871
24,062
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
7,033
6,631
27,524
7,044
7,009
6,788
6,683
Interest on short-term borrowings
26
11
75
17
17
21
20
Interest on long-term borrowings
524
995
5,136
1,105
1,333
1,355
1,343
Total interest expense
7,583
7,637
32,735
8,166
8,359
8,164
8,046
Net interest income
18,586
18,074
68,113
17,987
17,403
16,707
16,016
Credit loss expense/(credit)
Loans
736
679
2,345
480
480
728
657
Debt securities held to maturity
-
-
43
-
43
-
-
Off balance sheet credit exposures
45
200
355
237
(13)
132
(1)
Provision for credit losses
781
879
2,743
717
510
860
656
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,805
17,195
65,370
17,270
16,893
15,847
15,360
Other operating income
Net gains on investments, available for sale
-
-
97
-
97
-
-
Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans
39
86
533
132
163
146
92
Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets
-
46
(228)
(229)
1
-
-
Net gains/(losses)
39
132
402
(97)
261
146
92
Other Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
568
547
2,255
568
563
577
547
Other service charges
204
189
845
207
218
214
206
Trust department
2,684
2,554
9,824
2,667
2,448
2,386
2,323
Debit card income
1,046
931
4,057
1,173
980
983
921
Bank owned life insurance
376
539
1,408
364
355
348
341
Brokerage commissions
388
382
1,445
308
346
370
421
Other
53
66
332
43
164
62
63
Total other income
5,319
5,208
20,166
5,330
5,074
4,940
4,822
Total other operating income
5,358
5,340
20,568
5,233
5,335
5,086
4,914
Other operating expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
8,157
8,201
29,347
7,108
7,589
7,319
7,331
FDIC premiums
274
279
1,051
273
266
267
245
Equipment
525
521
2,217
559
515
565
578
Occupancy
690
725
2,860
817
679
675
689
Data processing
1,739
1,664
6,243
1,623
1,517
1,600
1,503
Marketing
193
234
904
288
182
196
238
Professional services
2,702
570
2,449
745
639
589
476
Contract labor
189
166
634
178
127
166
163
Telephone
93
96
380
97
89
96
98
Other real estate owned
59
123
2,235
1,866
69
208
92
Investor relations
85
60
306
55
57
132
62
Contributions
81
65
344
120
90
78
56
Other
978
989
4,435
1,140
1,167
1,083
1,045
Total other operating expenses
15,765
13,693
53,405
14,869
12,986
12,974
12,576
Income before income tax expense
7,398
8,842
32,533
7,634
9,242
7,959
7,698
Provision for income tax expense
1,731
2,179
8,018
1,857
2,294
1,975
1,892
Net Income
$
5,667
$
6,663
$
24,515
$
5,777
$
6,948
$
5,984
$
5,806
Basic net income per common share
$
0.88
$
1.03
$
3.78
$
0.89
$
1.07
$
0.92
$
0.90
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.87
$
1.03
$
3.77
$
0.89
$
1.07
$
0.92
$
0.89
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding
6,451
6,483
6,490
6,499
6,496
6,489
6,474
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
6,461
6,494
6,504
6,510
6,508
6,506
6,490
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.96
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.22
$
0.22
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(in thousands, except for per share amount)
Net income - as reported
$
5,667
$
5,984
$
12,330
$
11,790
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(46)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
2,179
-
2,179
-
Income tax effect of adjustments
(527)
-
(516)
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
7,319
$
5,984
$
13,947
$
11,790
Basic earnings per share - as reported
$
0.88
$
0.92
$
1.91
$
1.82
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(0.01)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
0.26
-
0.26
-
Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.14
$
0.92
$
2.16
$
1.82
Diluted earnings per share - as reported
$
0.87
$
0.92
$
1.90
$
1.81
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(0.01)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
0.26
-
0.26
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.13
$
0.92
$
2.15
$
1.81
As of or for the three months ended
As of or for the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Per Share Data
Basic net income per share - as reported
$
0.88
$
0.92
$
1.91
$
1.82
Basic net income per share - non-GAAP
1.14
0.92
2.16
1.82
Diluted net income per share - as reported
$
0.87
$
0.92
$
1.90
$
1.81
Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP
1.13
0.92
2.15
1.81
Basic book value per share
$
32.91
$
29.43
Diluted book value per share
$
32.86
$
29.38
As of or for the six months ended
Significant Ratios:
June 30,
2026
2025
Return on Average Assets - as reported
1.20 %
1.20 %
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
(0.01 %)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
0.17 %
-
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.36 %
1.20 %
Return on Average Equity - as reported
11.92 %
12.78 %
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
(0.03 %)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
1.60 %
-
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
13.49 %
12.78 %
Three Months Ended
June 30
2026
2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,549,332
23,812
6.16
%
$
1,489,485
22,304
6.01
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
291,217
1,907
2.63
%
283,914
1,776
2.51
%
Non taxable
7,488
106
5.68
%
7,424
101
5.46
%
Total
298,705
2,013
2.70
%
291,338
1,877
2.58
%
Federal funds sold
28,424
344
4.85
%
50,675
628
4.97
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
861
6
2.80
%
3,799
20
2.11
%
Other interest earning assets
2,656
74
11.18
%
5,815
96
6.62
%
Total earning assets
1,879,978
26,249
5.60
%
1,841,112
24,925
5.43
%
Allowance for credit losses
(20,249)
(18,685)
Non-earning assets
179,343
175,323
Total Assets
$
2,039,072
$
1,997,750
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
389,083
$
1,600
1.65
%
$
357,725
$
1,520
1.70
%
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
560,943
3,753
2.68
%
473,262
3,578
3.03
%
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
1
-
-
%
496
5
4.04
%
Savings deposits
159,161
43
0.11
%
168,854
45
0.11
%
Time deposits - retail
148,020
1,370
3.71
%
147,433
1,122
3.05
%
Time deposits - brokered
25,000
267
4.28
%
50,000
518
4.16
%
Total deposits
1,282,208
7,033
2.20
%
1,197,770
6,788
2.27
%
Short-term borrowings
19,922
26
0.52
%
19,811
21
0.43
%
Long-term borrowings
30,929
524
6.80
%
120,929
1,355
4.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,333,059
7,583
2.28
%
1,338,510
8,164
2.45
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
463,149
440,779
Other liabilities
32,586
29,889
Shareholders' Equity
210,278
188,572
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,039,072
$
1,997,750
Net interest income and spread
$
18,666
3.32
%
$
16,761
2.98
%
Net interest margin
3.98
%
3.65
%
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,526,255
$
46,326
6.12
%
$
1,486,334
$
44,072
5.98
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
291,027
3,787
2.62
%
284,612
3,539
2.51
%
Non taxable
7,493
211
5.68
%
6,977
182
5.26
%
Total
298,520
3,998
2.70
%
291,589
3,721
2.57
%
Federal funds sold
78,697
1,513
3.88
%
46,213
1,012
4.42
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,602
29
3.65
%
3,174
35
2.22
%
Other interest earning assets
3,946
152
7.77
%
5,795
196
6.82
%
Total earning assets
1,909,020
52,018
5.49
%
1,833,105
49,036
5.39
%
Allowance for credit losses
(19,990)
(18,550)
Non-earning assets
178,742
174,298
Total Assets
$
2,067,772
$
1,988,853
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
392,655
$
3,268
1.68
%
$
366,170
$
3,173
1.75
%
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
554,931
7,428
2.70
%
468,732
7,125
3.07
%
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
84
1
2.40
%
316
6
3.83
%
Savings deposits
159,415
81
0.10
%
170,178
88
0.10
%
Time deposits - retail
149,015
2,294
3.10
%
145,984
2,176
3.01
%
Time deposits - brokered
28,039
592
4.26
%
43,059
903
4.23
%
Total deposits
1,284,139
13,664
2.15
%
1,194,439
13,471
2.27
%
Short-term borrowings
19,259
37
0.39
%
21,423
41
0.39
%
Long-term borrowings
58,940
1,519
5.20
%
120,929
2,698
4.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,362,338
15,220
2.25
%
1,336,791
16,210
2.45
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
463,856
435,362
Other liabilities
32,985
30,682
Shareholders' Equity
208,593
186,018
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,067,772
$
1,988,853
Net interest income and spread
$
36,798
3.24
%
$
32,826
2.94
%
Net interest margin
3.89
%
3.61
%
SOURCE First United Corporation