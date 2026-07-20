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WKN: 923764 | ISIN: US33741H1077 | Ticker-Symbol: FU3
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:03
38,600 Euro
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38,40040,60011:44
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 22:16 Uhr
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First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026. Consolidated net income was $5.7 million on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") basis for the second quarter of 2026, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026. Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $12.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $7.3 million and $13.9 million for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2026, respectively. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 were 1.20% and 11.92%, respectively.

According to Jason Rush, President and CEO, "We delivered solid results this quarter. Earnings benefited from a stronger net interest margin and steady growth in income from our wealth franchise. While we recorded a one-time consulting expense of approximately $2.2 million, we believe the investment in technology and pricing initiatives will position us for improved efficiency in future years to come. Loan growth was steady in the second quarter and our loan pipelines remain robust going into the third quarter. Expense control will continue to be a focus across the organization."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.98% for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.
  • Strong loan production during the quarter, with $66.0 million in commercial loan originations and $33.9 million in residential mortgage originations.
  • Provision expense was $0.8 million in the second quarter, as a result of continued economic and political uncertainty and modest loan growth, slightly offset by improved qualitative factors.
  • Operating expenses increased by $2.1 million when compared to the linked quarter driven by a one-time, non-GAAP $1.7 million, net of tax, expense related to consulting fees incurred for contract negotiations with our core processor in the second quarter of 2026.
  • A cash dividend of $0.26 per share was declared in the second quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, third party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations. This compares to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding this expense item, net income was $7.3 million on a non-GAAP basis.


Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Net Income, GAAP (millions)

$ 5.7

$ 6.7

$ 6.0

Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)

$ 7.3

$ 6.6

$ 6.0

Diluted net income per share, GAAP

$ 0.87

$ 1.03

$ 0.92

Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP

$ 1.13

$ 1.02

$ 0.92

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Consolidated net income decreased by $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by an increase in other expense as a result of a one-time, non-GAAP $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting expense related to the core contract negotiations. This increase was partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in net interest income, an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, and a $0.1 million decrease in provision for credit losses. Comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $1.5 million as a result of new loans booked at higher rates and the continued repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $0.6 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense as a result of the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2026 and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production and favorable market values on assets under management. Other operating expenses increased by $2.8 million driven by the one-time, non-GAAP item discussed above, a $0.8 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions in late 2025 and 2026, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production.

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026

Compared to the linked quarter, net income decreased by $1.0 million driven by the increased other expenses as a result of the one-time expense discussed above, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $0.5 million and a $0.1 million decrease in provision expense. Non-interest income was stable when comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $12.3 million on a GAAP basis, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred on core contract negotiations completed in the second quarter, and $13.9 million on a non-GAAP basis compared to GAAP and non-GAAP basis income of $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase of $0.5 million was attributable to a $3.9 million increase in net interest income an increase in other non-interest income of $0.7 million, inclusive of net gains, as a result of increased trust and brokerage income of $0.5 million, increased bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income of $0.2 million related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $3.9 million driven by the aforementioned consulting fee, increased salaries and benefits of $1.7 million and an increase in data processing expenses of $0.3 million. Salaries and benefits increased due to increased salaries as a result of new hires and annual merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.3 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $1.5 million due to the increase of 15 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates during 2025 and 2026 as well as the upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income remained stable as management continued to reinvest cashflows back into the portfolio resulting in an increase in yield of 12 basis points. Interest income on federal funds sold decreased by $0.3 million due to a decrease of $22.2 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of loan growth in the second quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits increased slightly by $0.2 million despite an $84.4 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits. Long-term borrowing interest expense decreased $0.8 million due to a decrease of average balances of $90.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025 primarily related to the repayment of $65.0 million and $25.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March of 2026 and September of 2025, respectively.

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026

Comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.5 million. Interest income increased by $0.5 million driven by an increase in average loan balances of $66.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. Interest expense was stable when comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.5 million due to the repayment of $65.0 million in maturing FHLB advances in March of 2026. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the second quarter of 2026 resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 3.98% compared to 3.83% for the first quarter of 2026.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $4.0 million. Interest income increased by $3.0 million, primarily driven by an increase of $2.3 million on interest and fees on loans as average loan balances increased by $39.9 million and an increase in yield by 14 basis points. Interest expense on deposits increased slightly by $0.2 million despite an increase in average deposit balances of $89.7 million driven by increases of $26.5 million in demand deposit accounts, $86.2 million in retail money market balances, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $10.8 million and $15.0 million in brokered time deposits. Interest expense on short-term borrowings remained stable and interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $1.2 million as a result of a decrease in average balances of $62.0 million, primarily due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March 2026. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 3.89% compared to 3.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Other operating income increased by $0.4 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production of new accounts as well as favorable market values in assets under management. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million as new residential mortgage production was booked in house as compared to selling to secondary market outlets.

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, remained flat. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million related to the gain on the sale of a branch office recognized in the first quarter of 2026. BOLI income decreased by $0.2 million and was attributable to the receipt of a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026. These decreases were offset by an increase in debit card income of $0.1 million due to normal fluctuations and an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.1 million.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.7 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.5 million as a result of increased production of new business as well as favorable market values in assets under management, as well as an increase in BOLI income of $0.2 million as previously mentioned.

Non-Interest Expense

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses increased by $2.8 million driven by a $0.8 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations. Professional services expenses increased by $2.1 million due to the $1.7 million, net of tax, third party consulting fee discussed above. These increases were partially offset by reductions in check fraud -related expenses and OREO expenses.

Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026

Other operating expenses increased by $2.1 million driven by the one-time, non-GAAP $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred with core contract negotiations. All other expenses were stable when comparing the second quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2026 as we continue a strategic focus on expense control.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating expenses increased by $3.9 million driven by the one-time, non-GAAP expense previously discussed, a $1.7 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires late in 2025 and early 2026, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations and a $0.3 million increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses as a result of new software implementation. These increases were partially offset by reductions in OREO expenses and other miscellaneous expenses such as check fraud expenses, employee benefits expenses and miscellaneous expense related to share repurchase tax recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were 24.1% and 24.7%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $2.1 billion, representing a $5.4 million decrease since December 31, 2025. During the six months of 2026, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $46.4 million. The investment portfolio decreased by $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by increases in gross loans of $50.4 million as well as an increase in pension assets of $3.2 million due to increased market values.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2026 were $1.9 billion, representing a $14.1 million decrease since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $0.4 million when compared to December 31, 2025. In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit with an interest rate of 4.23% matured and was repaid. Savings and money market accounts increased by $27.6 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first six months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.6 million and interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $13.3 million. Retail time deposits decreased by $3.9 million since December 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings increased by $50.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 as a result of overnight borrowings in anticipation of loan funding. These borrowings were subsequently fully repaid in July.

Outstanding loans of $1.6 billion at June 30, 2026 reflected a $50.4 million increase since December 31, 2025.

Loan Type

(in millions)

Change since

March 31, 2026


Change since

December 31, 2025

Commercial

$16.6


$31.9

Residential Mortgages

$20.8


$10.2

Consumer

$ 9.3


$ 8.3

Gross Loans

$46.7


$50.4

Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $55.0 million as a result of new business relationships as well as additional growth in existing relationships; acquisition and development loans increased by $11.9 million; commercial and industrial loans decreased by $35.0 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $5.3 million related to sales of businesses, approximately $8.0 million as a result of a refinance to another institution, and the payoff of a floorplan line of credit. Residential mortgage loans increased by $10.2 million as a result of robust mortgage production booked in house as opposed to the selling to the secondary market outlets, offset slightly by normal amortization; and consumer loans increased by $8.3 million related to the purchase of a consumer loan pool in the second quarter of 2026.

New commercial loan production for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $66.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of June 30, 2026 was robust, and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $42.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $71.6 million through June 30, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $33.9 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2026 was $20.0 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $20.7 million at June 30, 2026.

Total deposits of $1.7 billion at June 30, 2026 remained flat when compared to December 31, 2025.

Deposit Type

(in millions)


Change since

March 31, 2026

Change since

December 31, 2025

Non-Interest-Bearing


($9.9)

($11.6)

Interest-Bearing Demand


$14.6

$13.3

Savings and Money Market


($16.8)

$27.6

Time Deposits- Brokered


$ -

($25.0)

Time Deposits- Retail


($3.1)

($3.9)

Total Deposits


($15.2)

$0.4

In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit, with an interest rate of 4.23%, was repaid at its maturity. Savings and money market accounts increased by $27.6 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first six months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.6 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits of $13.3 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. Retail time deposits decreased by $3.9 million since December 31, 2025.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $32.91 per share at June 30, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At June 30, 2026, there were 6,453,836 basic outstanding shares and 6,462,604 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $9.0 million for the first six months of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $20.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $19.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.9 million for both the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the first six months of 2026 and 2025, respectively. Asset quality remained strong during the first six months of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for both the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.31% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.27% at June 30, 2025.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.04% and 0.07% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of (0.10%) and (0.25%) for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Net charge offs in consumer loans decreased in the first six months of 2026 when compared to the first six months of 2025 from (0.96%) to (0.86%). The decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans in 2025. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans


06/30/2026

06/30/2025

Loan Type

(Charge Off) / Recovery

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.00 %

0.00 %

Acquisition & Development

0.03 %

0.13 %

Commercial & Industrial

(0.10 %)

(0.25 %)

Residential Mortgage

0.01 %

0.01 %

Consumer

(0.86 %)

(0.96 %)

Total Net Charge Offs

(0.04 %)

(0.07 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $4.5 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The slight increase in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2026 was related to one commercial loan moving to non-accrual status in the first quarter.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at June 30, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2026 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was due to one mortgage loan of approximately $1.1 million that moved in the second quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.50% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.27% as of June 30, 2025. This increase was attributable to one large commercial loan.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust-preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol: FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025


Results of Operations:










Interest income

$ 26,169


$ 24,871


$ 51,880


$ 48,933



Interest expense

7,583


8,164


15,220


16,210



Net interest income

18,586


16,707


36,660


32,723



Provision for credit losses

781


860


1,660


1,516



Other operating income

5,319


4,940


10,527


9,762



Net gains

39


146


171


238



Other operating expense

15,765


12,974


29,458


25,550



Income before taxes

$ 7,398


$ 7,959


$ 16,240


$ 15,657



Income tax expense

1,731


1,975


3,910


3,867



Net income

$ 5,667


$ 5,984


$ 12,330


$ 11,790












Per share data:










Basic net income per share

$ 0.88


$ 0.92


$ 1.91


$ 1.82



Diluted net income per share

$ 0.87


$ 0.92


$ 1.90


$ 1.81



Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 1.14


$ 0.92


$ 2.16


$ 1.82



Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 1.13


$ 0.92


$ 2.15


$ 1.81



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26


$ 0.22


$ 0.52


$ 0.44



Book value


$ 32.91


$ 29.43







Diluted book value

$ 32.86


$ 29.38







Tangible book value per share

$ 31.16


$ 27.64







Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 31.12


$ 27.59


















Closing market value

$ 44.11


$ 31.01







Market Range:










High


$ 45.98


$ 32.09







Low


$ 36.27


$ 25.90















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,453,836


6,494,611






Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,462,604


6,506,493















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)









Return on average assets

1.20 %


1.20 %






Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.36 %


1.20 %






Return on average shareholders' equity

11.92 %


12.78 %






Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

13.49 %


12.78 %






Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $138 and $103

3.89 %


3.61 %






Net interest margin GAAP

3.87 %


3.60 %






Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

57.49 %


59.66 %















(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.









(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating
income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets and costs
incurred on core contract renewal.

June 30,


December 31,







2026


2025






Financial Condition at period end:









Assets

$ 2,082,092


$ 2,087,453






Earning assets

$ 1,854,045


$ 1,807,780






Gross loans

$ 1,572,131


$ 1,521,704







Commercial Real Estate

$ 625,821


$ 570,808







Acquisition and Development

$ 102,211


$ 90,272







Commercial and Industrial

$ 242,013


$ 277,034







Residential Mortgage

$ 547,118


$ 536,912







Consumer

$ 54,968


$ 46,678






Investment securities

$ 279,300


$ 279,534






Total deposits

$ 1,735,513


$ 1,735,149







Noninterest bearing

$ 441,365


$ 453,036







Interest bearing

$ 1,294,148


$ 1,282,113






Shareholders' equity

$ 212,374


$ 203,634















Capital ratios:



















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.26 %


15.36 %







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.48 %


13.52 %







Tier 1 Leverage

12.70 %


12.21 %







Total risk based capital

16.51 %


16.61 %















Asset quality:


















Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (96)


$ (99)






Nonperforming assets: (Period End)










Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,514


$ 4,192







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

391


477

















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 4,905


$ 4,669

















Other real estate owned

$ -


$ 1,083







Other repossessed assets

$ 2,780


$ 2,802







Modified loans

$ 1,199


$ 1,209
















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.31 %


1.28 %






Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

456.16 %


464.46 %






Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

267.94 %


227.61 %






Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %


0.31 %






Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.24 %


0.22 %






Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.29 %


0.28 %






Non-performing assets to total assets

0.37 %


0.41 %







FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol: FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025


Results of Operations:









Interest income

$ 26,169

$ 25,711

$ 26,153

$ 25,762

$ 24,871

$ 24,062



Interest expense

7,583

7,637

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046



Net interest income

18,586

18,074

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016



Provision for credit losses

781

879

717

510

860

656



Other operating income

5,319

5,208

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822



Net gains


39

132

(97)

261

146

92



Other operating expense

15,765

13,693

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576



Income before taxes

$ 7,398

$ 8,842

$ 7,634

$ 9,242

$ 7,959

$ 7,698



Income tax expense

1,731

2,179

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892



Net income


$ 5,667

$ 6,663

$ 5,777

$ 6,948

$ 5,984

$ 5,806










Per share data:









Basic net income per share

$ 0.88

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.90



Diluted net income per share

$ 0.87

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.89



Adjusted basic net income (1)

$ 1.14

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.90



Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$ 1.13

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.89



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.22



Book value

$ 32.91

$ 31.84

$ 31.33

$ 30.65

$ 29.43

$ 28.35



Diluted book value

$ 32.86

$ 31.78

$ 31.27

$ 30.59

$ 29.38

$ 28.27



Tangible book value per share

$ 31.16

$ 30.08

$ 29.56

$ 28.87

$ 27.64

$ 26.55



Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 31.12

$ 30.02

$ 29.50

$ 28.82

$ 27.59

$ 26.47











Closing market value

$ 44.11

$ 36.64

$ 37.19

$ 36.77

$ 31.01

$ 30.02



Market Range:









High

$ 45.98

$ 40.53

$ 40.79

$ 38.41

$ 32.09

$ 41.61



Low

$ 36.27

$ 35.02

$ 33.63

$ 32.02

$ 25.90

$ 29.38










Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,453,836

6,446,717

6,499,476

6,496,908

6,494,611

6,478,634


Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,462,604

6,459,155

6,511,358

6,508,790

6,506,493

6,497,454










Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)








Return on average assets

1.20 %

1.29 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %


Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.36 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

11.92 %

13.06 %

12.70 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %


Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

13.49 %

12.99 %

13.39 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %


Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $138 and $103

3.89 %

3.83 %

3.67 %

3.64 %

3.61 %

3.56 %


Net interest margin GAAP

3.87 %

3.82 %

3.66 %

3.63 %

3.60 %

3.55 %


Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

57.49 %

58.45 %

58.19 %

58.73 %

59.66 %

59.95 %










(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.








(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses
by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less
gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets and costs incurred on core contract
renewal.

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025


Financial Condition at period end:








Assets

$ 2,082,092

$ 2,039,010

$ 2,087,453

$ 2,023,974

$ 2,007,471

$ 1,979,753


Earning assets

$ 1,854,045

$ 1,810,557

$ 1,807,780

$ 1,784,056

$ 1,789,747

$ 1,762,891


Gross loans

$ 1,572,131

$ 1,525,466

$ 1,521,704

$ 1,496,762

$ 1,502,481

$ 1,479,869



Commercial Real Estate

$ 625,821

$ 609,491

$ 570,808

$ 554,418

$ 550,717

$ 532,764



Acquisition and Development

$ 102,211

$ 97,785

$ 90,272

$ 93,968

$ 98,937

$ 94,063



Commercial and Industrial

$ 242,013

$ 246,192

$ 277,034

$ 279,079

$ 281,484

$ 282,370



Residential Mortgage

$ 547,118

$ 526,314

$ 536,912

$ 521,317

$ 521,968

$ 520,072



Consumer

$ 54,968

$ 45,684

$ 46,678

$ 47,980

$ 49,375

$ 50,600


Investment securities

$ 279,300

$ 282,711

$ 279,534

$ 278,898

$ 279,541

$ 275,143


Total deposits

$ 1,735,513

$ 1,750,703

$ 1,735,149

$ 1,678,902

$ 1,614,207

$ 1,623,574



Noninterest bearing

$ 441,365

$ 451,303

$ 453,036

$ 429,986

$ 425,784

$ 422,415



Interest bearing

$ 1,294,148

$ 1,299,400

$ 1,282,113

$ 1,248,916

$ 1,188,423

$ 1,201,159


Shareholders' equity

$ 212,374

$ 205,262

$ 203,634

$ 199,099

$ 191,147

$ 183,694










Capital ratios:

















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.26 %

15.82 %

15.36 %

15.59 %

15.22 %

14.87 %



Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.48 %

13.94 %

13.52 %

13.68 %

13.32 %

12.97 %



Tier 1 Leverage

12.70 %

12.23 %

12.21 %

12.10 %

12.08 %

11.94 %



Total risk based capital

16.51 %

17.07 %

16.61 %

16.84 %

16.47 %

16.10 %










Asset quality:
















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$ (96)

$ (198)

$ (99)

$ (435)

$ (151)

$ (360)


Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,514

$ 4,695

$ 4,192

$ 3,825

$ 3,813

$ 4,026



Loans 90 days past due and accruing

391

66

477

801

535

233













Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 4,905

$ 4,761

$ 4,669

$ 4,626

$ 4,348

$ 4,259











Other real estate owned

$ -

$ 1,083

$ 1,083

$ 2,718

$ 3,035

$ 3,062



Other repossessed assets

$ 2,780

$ 2,692

$ 2,802

$ 3,043

$ 2,802

$ 2,802



Modified/restructured loans

$ 1,199

$ 1,955

$ 1,209

$ 998

$ 1,198

$ 1,021










Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.27 %

1.25 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

456.16 %

424.94 %

464.46 %

499.06 %

499.45 %

458.69 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

267.94 %

233.73 %

227.61 %

183.78 %

186.98 %

182.43 %


Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.29 %


Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.22 %


Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.27 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.37 %

0.42 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.51 %

0.51 %



Consolidated Statement of Condition

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025








Assets







Cash and due from banks

$

84,195

$

89,220

$

129,830

Interest bearing deposits in banks


993


627


1,782

Cash and cash equivalents


85,188


89,847


131,612

Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)


107,997


109,004


107,144

Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)


170,259


172,672


171,361

Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values


1,044


1,035


1,029

Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost


1,621


1,621


4,630

Loans held for sale


-


132


130

Loans


1,572,131


1,525,466


1,521,704

Unearned fees


(592)


(512)


(476)

Allowance for credit losses


(20,591)


(19,951)


(19,470)

Net loans


1,550,948


1,505,003


1,501,758

Premises and equipment, net


29,550


30,020


29,665

Goodwill and other intangible assets


11,279


11,361


11,444

Bank owned life insurance


50,501


50,125


50,360

Deferred tax assets


8,072


9,141


8,730

Other real estate owned, net


-


1,083


1,083

Operating lease asset


862


939


1,015

Pension asset


24,044


20,036


20,798

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


40,727


36,991


46,694

Total Assets

$

2,082,092

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Non-interest bearing deposits

$

441,365

$

451,303

$

453,036

Interest bearing deposits


1,294,148


1,299,400


1,282,113

Total deposits


1,735,513


1,750,703


1,735,149

Short-term borrowings


69,233


19,588


17,661

Long-term borrowings


30,929


30,929


95,929

Operating lease liability


1,009


1,095


1,180

Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures


1,463


1,418


1,218

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


29,893


28,323


30,992

Dividends payable


1,678


1,692


1,690

Total Liabilities


1,869,718


1,833,748


1,883,819

Shareholders' Equity:







Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding 6,453,836 shares at June 30, 2026; 6,494,611 at June
30, 2025; and 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025


64


64


65

Surplus


19,514


19,360


21,551

Retained earnings


216,262


212,255


207,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(23,466)


(26,417)


(25,266)

Total Shareholders' Equity


212,374


205,262


203,634

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,082,092

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453
















Historical Income Statement























2026


2025


Q2


Q1


Year to date


Q4


Q3

Q2

Q1

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Interest income















Interest and fees on loans

$

23,779

$

22,502

$

90,328

$

23,219

$

23,060

$

22,294

$

21,755

Interest on investment securities















Taxable


1,907


1,880


7,210


1,845


1,826


1,776


1,763

Exempt from federal income tax


59


59


218


59


57


57


45

Total investment income


1,966


1,939


7,428


1,904


1,883


1,833


1,808

Other


424


1,270


3,092


1,030


819


744


499

Total interest income


26,169


25,711


100,848


26,153


25,762


24,871


24,062

Interest expense















Interest on deposits


7,033


6,631


27,524


7,044


7,009


6,788


6,683

Interest on short-term borrowings


26


11


75


17


17


21


20

Interest on long-term borrowings


524


995


5,136


1,105


1,333


1,355


1,343

Total interest expense


7,583


7,637


32,735


8,166


8,359


8,164


8,046

Net interest income


18,586


18,074


68,113


17,987


17,403


16,707


16,016

Credit loss expense/(credit)















Loans


736


679


2,345


480


480


728


657

Debt securities held to maturity


-


-


43


-


43


-


-

Off balance sheet credit exposures


45


200


355


237


(13)


132


(1)

Provision for credit losses


781


879


2,743


717


510


860


656

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


17,805


17,195


65,370


17,270


16,893


15,847


15,360

Other operating income















Net gains on investments, available for sale


-


-


97


-


97


-


-

Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans


39


86


533


132


163


146


92

Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets


-


46


(228)


(229)


1


-


-

Net gains/(losses)


39


132


402


(97)


261


146


92

Other Income















Service charges on deposit accounts


568


547


2,255


568


563


577


547

Other service charges


204


189


845


207


218


214


206

Trust department


2,684


2,554


9,824


2,667


2,448


2,386


2,323

Debit card income


1,046


931


4,057


1,173


980


983


921

Bank owned life insurance


376


539


1,408


364


355


348


341

Brokerage commissions


388


382


1,445


308


346


370


421

Other


53


66


332


43


164


62


63

Total other income


5,319


5,208


20,166


5,330


5,074


4,940


4,822

Total other operating income


5,358


5,340


20,568


5,233


5,335


5,086


4,914

Other operating expenses















Salaries and employee benefits


8,157


8,201


29,347


7,108


7,589


7,319


7,331

FDIC premiums


274


279


1,051


273


266


267


245

Equipment


525


521


2,217


559


515


565


578

Occupancy


690


725


2,860


817


679


675


689

Data processing


1,739


1,664


6,243


1,623


1,517


1,600


1,503

Marketing


193


234


904


288


182


196


238

Professional services


2,702


570


2,449


745


639


589


476

Contract labor


189


166


634


178


127


166


163

Telephone


93


96


380


97


89


96


98

Other real estate owned


59


123


2,235


1,866


69


208


92

Investor relations


85


60


306


55


57


132


62

Contributions


81


65


344


120


90


78


56

Other


978


989


4,435


1,140


1,167


1,083


1,045

Total other operating expenses


15,765


13,693


53,405


14,869


12,986


12,974


12,576

Income before income tax expense


7,398


8,842


32,533


7,634


9,242


7,959


7,698

Provision for income tax expense


1,731


2,179


8,018


1,857


2,294


1,975


1,892

Net Income

$

5,667

$

6,663

$

24,515

$

5,777

$

6,948

$

5,984

$

5,806

Basic net income per common share

$

0.88

$

1.03

$

3.78

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.90

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.87

$

1.03

$

3.77

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.89

Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding


6,451


6,483


6,490


6,499


6,496


6,489


6,474

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding


6,461


6,494


6,504


6,510


6,508


6,506


6,490

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.96

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.22

$

0.22


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted
accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of
historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required
to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United
States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a
greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP.
While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not
be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than
financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets and consulting fees incurred with core
processing contract in 2026.



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

(in thousands, except for per share amount)













Net income - as reported


$

5,667


$

5,984


$

12,330


$

11,790

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(46)



-

Consulting fee on core processing contract



2,179



-



2,179



-

Income tax effect of adjustments



(527)



-



(516)



-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

7,319


$

5,984


$

13,947


$

11,790














Basic earnings per share - as reported


$

0.88


$

0.92


$

1.91


$

1.82

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(0.01)



-

Consulting fee on core processing contract



0.26



-



0.26



-

Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

1.14


$

0.92


$

2.16


$

1.82














Diluted earnings per share - as reported


$

0.87


$

0.92


$

1.90


$

1.81

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(0.01)



-

Consulting fee on core processing contract



0.26



-



0.26



-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

1.13


$

0.92


$

2.15


$

1.81
















As of or for the three months ended


As of or for the six months ended



June 30,


June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Per Share Data













Basic net income per share - as reported


$

0.88


$

0.92


$

1.91


$

1.82

Basic net income per share - non-GAAP



1.14



0.92



2.16



1.82

Diluted net income per share - as reported


$

0.87


$

0.92


$

1.90


$

1.81

Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP



1.13



0.92



2.15



1.81

Basic book value per share


$

32.91


$

29.43







Diluted book value per share


$

32.86


$

29.38























As of or for the six months ended







Significant Ratios:












June 30,









2026


2025





Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.20 %



1.20 %







Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01 %)



-







Consulting fee on core processing contract



0.17 %



-







Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.36 %



1.20 %




















Return on Average Equity - as reported



11.92 %



12.78 %







Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.03 %)



-







Consulting fee on core processing contract



1.60 %



-







Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



13.49 %



12.78 %













Three Months Ended




June 30




2026


2025


(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Assets


















Loans


$

1,549,332



23,812


6.16

%

$

1,489,485



22,304


6.01

%

Investment Securities:


















Taxable



291,217



1,907


2.63

%


283,914



1,776


2.51

%

Non taxable



7,488



106


5.68

%


7,424



101


5.46

%

Total



298,705



2,013


2.70

%


291,338



1,877


2.58

%

Federal funds sold



28,424



344


4.85

%


50,675



628


4.97

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



861



6


2.80

%


3,799



20


2.11

%

Other interest earning assets



2,656



74


11.18

%


5,815



96


6.62

%

Total earning assets



1,879,978



26,249


5.60

%


1,841,112



24,925


5.43

%

Allowance for credit losses



(20,249)








(18,685)







Non-earning assets



179,343








175,323







Total Assets


$

2,039,072







$

1,997,750







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Deposits


















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

389,083


$

1,600


1.65

%

$

357,725


$

1,520


1.70

%

Interest-bearing money markets- retail



560,943



3,753


2.68

%


473,262



3,578


3.03

%

Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



1



-


-

%


496



5


4.04

%

Savings deposits



159,161



43


0.11

%


168,854



45


0.11

%

Time deposits - retail



148,020



1,370


3.71

%


147,433



1,122


3.05

%

Time deposits - brokered



25,000



267


4.28

%


50,000



518


4.16

%

Total deposits



1,282,208



7,033


2.20

%


1,197,770



6,788


2.27

%

Short-term borrowings



19,922



26


0.52

%


19,811



21


0.43

%

Long-term borrowings



30,929



524


6.80

%


120,929



1,355


4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,333,059



7,583


2.28

%


1,338,510



8,164


2.45

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



463,149








440,779







Other liabilities



32,586








29,889







Shareholders' Equity



210,278








188,572







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,039,072







$

1,997,750







Net interest income and spread





$

18,666


3.32

%




$

16,761


2.98

%

Net interest margin








3.98

%







3.65

%






Six Months Ended
June 30,




2026


2025


(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate


Assets


















Loans


$

1,526,255


$

46,326


6.12

%

$

1,486,334


$

44,072


5.98

%

Investment Securities:


















Taxable



291,027



3,787


2.62

%


284,612



3,539


2.51

%

Non taxable



7,493



211


5.68

%


6,977



182


5.26

%

Total



298,520



3,998


2.70

%


291,589



3,721


2.57

%

Federal funds sold



78,697



1,513


3.88

%


46,213



1,012


4.42

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,602



29


3.65

%


3,174



35


2.22

%

Other interest earning assets



3,946



152


7.77

%


5,795



196


6.82

%

Total earning assets



1,909,020



52,018


5.49

%


1,833,105



49,036


5.39

%

Allowance for credit losses



(19,990)








(18,550)







Non-earning assets



178,742








174,298







Total Assets


$

2,067,772







$

1,988,853







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Deposits


















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

392,655


$

3,268


1.68

%

$

366,170


$

3,173


1.75

%

Interest-bearing money markets- retail



554,931



7,428


2.70

%


468,732



7,125


3.07

%

Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



84



1


2.40

%


316



6


3.83

%

Savings deposits



159,415



81


0.10

%


170,178



88


0.10

%

Time deposits - retail



149,015



2,294


3.10

%


145,984



2,176


3.01

%

Time deposits - brokered



28,039



592


4.26

%


43,059



903


4.23

%

Total deposits



1,284,139



13,664


2.15

%


1,194,439



13,471


2.27

%

Short-term borrowings



19,259



37


0.39

%


21,423



41


0.39

%

Long-term borrowings



58,940



1,519


5.20

%


120,929



2,698


4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,362,338



15,220


2.25

%


1,336,791



16,210


2.45

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



463,856








435,362







Other liabilities



32,985








30,682







Shareholders' Equity



208,593








186,018







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,067,772







$

1,988,853







Net interest income and spread





$

36,798


3.24

%




$

32,826


2.94

%

Net interest margin








3.89

%







3.61

%

SOURCE First United Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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