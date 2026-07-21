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WKN: A1JHHH | ISIN: CA82809P1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8SR
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:10
0,070 Euro
-0,71 % -0,001
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1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 10:26 Uhr
190 Leser
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Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Advances East Goldfield in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent results from exploration programs at its East Goldfield Property ("East Goldfield") in Nye County, Nevada.

Ledge sampling

A sampling program to investigate several prospective high sulphidation feeder structures ("ledges") was conducted in three phases with portable gas-powered diamond drills. The objective of the program was to determine the extent and character of near surface gold mineralization detected in surface chip and grab samples. Shallow (1-10 m) holes were drilled with small diameter IEWS and BTW core drills. Drill hole specifications are summarized below:

Hole

UTME

UTMN

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

EG22-01

488071

4172882

354

-55

2.00

EG22-02

488071

4172880

354

-45

2.23

EG22-03

488071

4172878

176

-57

3.49

EG22-04

488071

4172877

354

-61

2.29

EG26-01

488884

4171932

212

-71

7.46

EG26-02

488894

4171926

207

-73

5.05

EG26-03

487634

4172404

192

-72

11.22

EG26-04

487643

4172406

182

-72

2.76

EG26-05

487643

4172406

182

-62

6.30

EG25-01

487496

4172405

194

-75

1.58

EG25-02

487505

4172407

183

-75

0.70

EG25-03

487512

4172404

167

-75

2.00

EG25-04

487514

4172404

167

-70

4.14

EG25-05

488889

4171929

0

-90

1.98

EG25-06

488887

4171928

0

90

1.05

Locations specified in NAD82 Zone 11N UTM coordinates

Sample results are summarized below:

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

EG22-01

0.00

2.00

2.00

0.84

EG22-01

0.00

1.20

1.20

1.27

EG22-02

0.00

2.33

2.33

0.79

EG22-03

0.00

3.49

3.49

1.76

EG22-03

0.00

1.00

1.00

3.29

EG22-04

0.00

2.29

2.29

0.86

EG22-04

0.00

1.10

1.10

1.33

EG25-01

0.00

1.58

1.58

1.98

EG25-02

0.00

0.75

0.75

0.04

EG25-03

0.00

1.36

1.36

0.54

EG25-04

0.00

4.14

4.14

0.42

EG25-04

3.60

4.14

0.54

1.12

EG25-05

0.00

1.38

1.38

0.11

EG25-06

0.00

1.05

1.05

0.35

EG26-01

0.00

7.50

7.50

0.06

EG26-02

0.00

5.05

5.05

0.06

EG26-03

0.00

4.97

4.97

0.41

EG26-03

0.00

1.19

1.19

1.03

EG26-04

0.00

2.76

2.76

0.06

EG26-05

0.00

6.30

6.30

0.05

True widths of mineralization are unknown.

Two of the three ledges investigated are clearly auriferous and merit additional investigation. Historical work to date at East Goldfield indicates that significant gold mineralization on the property is likely blind. Ledges carrying anomalous gold at surface appear to be clear indicators of gold at depth. At the Tom Keane Mine, a target for exploration has been defined by 18 drill holes as an average depth of 100 m (Silver Range News Release dated April 9, 2025). Surface samples from ledges cutting this target returned from trace to 1.83 g/t Au. The two auriferous ledges tested in this program are between 1000 and 1100 m northwest of the Tom Keane Mine target for exploration.

Geologic mapping

Property scale geologic mapping was completed on the property in May. This delineated a zone of deformation coincident with the strong quartz alunite alteration anomaly on the property. The deformation zone appears to be an asymmetric south-dipping flower structure and likely predates the lithocap formation. The inferred south dipping root fault may have served as a fluid conduit and might be the source of much of the known gold mineralization on the property, the majority of which is south of the outcropping quartz-alunite anomaly. Residual quartz lithocap was located in outcrop over 900 m west of the edge of the Tom Keane target, suggesting a large exploration fairway exists south of the outcropping quartz alunite alteration.

Geophysical survey commencing

Big Sky Geophysics of Bozeman MT had been contracted to complete a 60 km three-dimensional induced polarization and resistivity (3DIP) survey at East Goldfield, covering the full extent of the property. Survey parameters have been set to detect targets to a depth of at least 500 m with sufficient detail to define drill targets. The survey is underway and is expected to require until the end of August to complete.

More information on the East Goldfield Property including a short video describing results to date may be found on Silver Range's website at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/east-goldfield/

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Core samples collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26). In addition, induced coupled plasma analysis for 36 elements was performed on the samples (Code ME-ICP41).

About Silver Range

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It currently has a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are presently under option to third parties. Silver Range also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries
Mike Power
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
mpower@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-range-advances-east-goldfield-in-nevada-1193766

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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