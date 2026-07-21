Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Advances East Goldfield in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent results from exploration programs at its East Goldfield Property ("East Goldfield") in Nye County, Nevada.

Ledge sampling

A sampling program to investigate several prospective high sulphidation feeder structures ("ledges") was conducted in three phases with portable gas-powered diamond drills. The objective of the program was to determine the extent and character of near surface gold mineralization detected in surface chip and grab samples. Shallow (1-10 m) holes were drilled with small diameter IEWS and BTW core drills. Drill hole specifications are summarized below:

Hole UTME UTMN Azimuth Dip Depth (m) EG22-01 488071 4172882 354 -55 2.00 EG22-02 488071 4172880 354 -45 2.23 EG22-03 488071 4172878 176 -57 3.49 EG22-04 488071 4172877 354 -61 2.29 EG26-01 488884 4171932 212 -71 7.46 EG26-02 488894 4171926 207 -73 5.05 EG26-03 487634 4172404 192 -72 11.22 EG26-04 487643 4172406 182 -72 2.76 EG26-05 487643 4172406 182 -62 6.30 EG25-01 487496 4172405 194 -75 1.58 EG25-02 487505 4172407 183 -75 0.70 EG25-03 487512 4172404 167 -75 2.00 EG25-04 487514 4172404 167 -70 4.14 EG25-05 488889 4171929 0 -90 1.98 EG25-06 488887 4171928 0 90 1.05 Locations specified in NAD82 Zone 11N UTM coordinates

Sample results are summarized below:

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) EG22-01 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.84 EG22-01 0.00 1.20 1.20 1.27 EG22-02 0.00 2.33 2.33 0.79 EG22-03 0.00 3.49 3.49 1.76 EG22-03 0.00 1.00 1.00 3.29 EG22-04 0.00 2.29 2.29 0.86 EG22-04 0.00 1.10 1.10 1.33 EG25-01 0.00 1.58 1.58 1.98 EG25-02 0.00 0.75 0.75 0.04 EG25-03 0.00 1.36 1.36 0.54 EG25-04 0.00 4.14 4.14 0.42 EG25-04 3.60 4.14 0.54 1.12 EG25-05 0.00 1.38 1.38 0.11 EG25-06 0.00 1.05 1.05 0.35 EG26-01 0.00 7.50 7.50 0.06 EG26-02 0.00 5.05 5.05 0.06 EG26-03 0.00 4.97 4.97 0.41 EG26-03 0.00 1.19 1.19 1.03 EG26-04 0.00 2.76 2.76 0.06 EG26-05 0.00 6.30 6.30 0.05 True widths of mineralization are unknown.

Two of the three ledges investigated are clearly auriferous and merit additional investigation. Historical work to date at East Goldfield indicates that significant gold mineralization on the property is likely blind. Ledges carrying anomalous gold at surface appear to be clear indicators of gold at depth. At the Tom Keane Mine, a target for exploration has been defined by 18 drill holes as an average depth of 100 m (Silver Range News Release dated April 9, 2025). Surface samples from ledges cutting this target returned from trace to 1.83 g/t Au. The two auriferous ledges tested in this program are between 1000 and 1100 m northwest of the Tom Keane Mine target for exploration.

Geologic mapping

Property scale geologic mapping was completed on the property in May. This delineated a zone of deformation coincident with the strong quartz alunite alteration anomaly on the property. The deformation zone appears to be an asymmetric south-dipping flower structure and likely predates the lithocap formation. The inferred south dipping root fault may have served as a fluid conduit and might be the source of much of the known gold mineralization on the property, the majority of which is south of the outcropping quartz-alunite anomaly. Residual quartz lithocap was located in outcrop over 900 m west of the edge of the Tom Keane target, suggesting a large exploration fairway exists south of the outcropping quartz alunite alteration.

Geophysical survey commencing

Big Sky Geophysics of Bozeman MT had been contracted to complete a 60 km three-dimensional induced polarization and resistivity (3DIP) survey at East Goldfield, covering the full extent of the property. Survey parameters have been set to detect targets to a depth of at least 500 m with sufficient detail to define drill targets. The survey is underway and is expected to require until the end of August to complete.

More information on the East Goldfield Property including a short video describing results to date may be found on Silver Range's website at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/east-goldfield/

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Core samples collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26). In addition, induced coupled plasma analysis for 36 elements was performed on the samples (Code ME-ICP41).

About Silver Range

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It currently has a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are presently under option to third parties. Silver Range also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-range-advances-east-goldfield-in-nevada-1193766