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WKN: A1JHHH | ISIN: CA82809P1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8SR
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:10
0,069 Euro
-5,48 % -0,004
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SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 10:14 Uhr
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Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Expands Alamo Gold-Copper Target

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent results from an exploration program at its Alamo Property ("Alamo") in La Paz County, Arizona.

Highlights:

  • Soil geochemical responses in gold up to 1.34 g/t gold

  • Rock sample results up to 21.8 g/t gold and 6.99% copper

  • Extensive network of VLF-EM conductors identified, locally coincident with gold & copper geochemical responses and bedrock float.

In December 2025 and April 2026, Silver Range completed soil geochemical and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) surveys at Alamo, extending the existing grid northwest into a pediment covered area. A total of 481 soil samples were collected at 25 m intervals along lines spaced 100 m apart. The VLF-EM survey covered 11.7 line-km over the soil geochemical grid. Prospecting was conducted concurrently with these surveys.

The soil geochemical survey identified highly anomalous values in gold and a more subdued response in copper. Results from all soil geochemical surveys to date are shown below. Peak gold in soil response was 1.34 ppm (1.34 g/t Au) and peak copper in soil response was 649 ppm Cu.

The VLF-EM survey was conducted using the Jim Creek, Washington VLF station, well coupled with NW striking conductors known to host gold-copper mineralization on the property. The survey identified network of locally coalescing conductors. Portions of these conductors are coincident with anomalous soil geochemical responses and highly anomalous gold and copper rock sample analyses.

During both programs, a total of 23 float and bedrock grab samples were collected. Of these, two returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au and six returned analyses greater than 1% Cu (10,000 ppm Cu). Work at Alamo to date has expanded the exploration target to over 1.6 km in length.

Sample

(NAD83 Zone 12N)

Au (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

UTME

UTMN

K417901

260135

3762109

<0.01

21

K417902

260154

3761688

1.61

28600

K417903

259945

3761520

1.23

846

K417904

260223

3761900

0.82

22200

K417905

260070

3761359

0.9

5090

K417906

260412

3761629

0.03

500

K417907

260277

3761226

0.02

1100

K417908

260835

3761548

0.61

1535

K417909

261012

3761183

0.06

5910

K417910

261007

3761285

0.07

1270

K417911

260721

3760892

1.61

12550

K417912

261061

3761516

0.53

2200

25-RP-1

261085

3761507

12.75

27100

25-TT-1

261159

3761467

21.8

69900

25-TT-2

260681

3760923

0.27

2310

25-TT-3

260706

3760894

0.04

917

25-TT-4

260820

3761108

0.42

9190

25-TT-5

260830

3761109

0.16

5370

25-TT-6

260835

3761335

0.02

10000

25-TT-7

260928

3761244

0.23

2410

25-TT-8

260731

3761715

0.24

1380

25-TT-9

260534

3761191

0.05

6040

25-TT-10

260389

3761287

0.08

64

The Alamo Property

The Alamo Property area hosts detachment fault related, iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) mineralization. The property is underlain by mid-Proterozoic gneiss and Laramide granite in the lower plate of a metamorphic core complex underlying the Harcuvar Mountains. The rocks are cut by widespread northwest-trending veins and breccia, likely generated as 'C' tensional features during formation of the metamorphic core complex. The structures host auriferous hematite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite mineralization. Individual veins and breccias were mined at mining operations throughout the Cunningham Pass Mining District from 1909 to 1929. The Wenden and Critic Mines were the largest operations active during this period. Economic mineralization at the Wenden Mine in the northeast corner of the property was reported down to a depth of 300 metres in the Barkdoll Shaft. An October 1929 Smelter Settlement Sheet for the Wenden Mine lists a gross weight of 50 tons grading 0.5 OPT Au and 9.65% Cu.

Silver Range is exploring the district to locate larger-tonnage IOCG mineralization where sub-cropping structures coalesce. The Company intends to continue exploration on the property using a combination of geological, geochemical and geophysical techniques to locate mineralization under cover.

Grant of royalty

Altius Minerals Corporation has been granted a 1% net smelter return on the Alamo Property pursuant to a March 2023 agreement.

More information on the Alamo Property including a short video presentation may be found on Silver Range's website at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/alamo/

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Rock samples collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26). In addition, induced coupled plasma analysis for 36 elements was performed on the samples (Code ME-ICP41). Overlimit copper analyses were re-analyzed employing a technique appropriate to samples with ore grade concentrations (ALS Code Cu-OG46). Soil samples were shipped under chain of custody to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Reno, NV. Samples were dried at 600 C and 80 g passing an 80-mesh sieve was extracted for analysis (Paragon Code SOIL-PKG). A 25 g aliquot was digested in aqua regia and analyzed for 48 elements with induced couple plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) (Paragon Code FAAu-25).

Historic analyses and other data cited in this news release were extracted from reports in the public domain including geological reports and mining data compiled by the Arizona Department of Mines and Mineral Resources and newspaper reports. Data cited from these sources cannot be independently verified by Silver Range.

About Silver Range

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It currently has a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are presently under option to third parties. Silver Range also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries
Mike Power
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
mpower@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-range-expands-alamo-gold-copper-target-1181146

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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