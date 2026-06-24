Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Expands Alamo Gold-Copper Target

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent results from an exploration program at its Alamo Property ("Alamo") in La Paz County, Arizona.

Highlights :

Soil geochemical responses in gold up to 1.34 g/t gold

Rock sample results up to 21.8 g/t gold and 6.99% copper

Extensive network of VLF-EM conductors identified, locally coincident with gold & copper geochemical responses and bedrock float.

In December 2025 and April 2026, Silver Range completed soil geochemical and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) surveys at Alamo, extending the existing grid northwest into a pediment covered area. A total of 481 soil samples were collected at 25 m intervals along lines spaced 100 m apart. The VLF-EM survey covered 11.7 line-km over the soil geochemical grid. Prospecting was conducted concurrently with these surveys.

The soil geochemical survey identified highly anomalous values in gold and a more subdued response in copper. Results from all soil geochemical surveys to date are shown below. Peak gold in soil response was 1.34 ppm (1.34 g/t Au) and peak copper in soil response was 649 ppm Cu.

The VLF-EM survey was conducted using the Jim Creek, Washington VLF station, well coupled with NW striking conductors known to host gold-copper mineralization on the property. The survey identified network of locally coalescing conductors. Portions of these conductors are coincident with anomalous soil geochemical responses and highly anomalous gold and copper rock sample analyses.

During both programs, a total of 23 float and bedrock grab samples were collected. Of these, two returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au and six returned analyses greater than 1% Cu (10,000 ppm Cu). Work at Alamo to date has expanded the exploration target to over 1.6 km in length.

Sample (NAD83 Zone 12N) Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) UTME UTMN K417901 260135 3762109 <0.01 21 K417902 260154 3761688 1.61 28600 K417903 259945 3761520 1.23 846 K417904 260223 3761900 0.82 22200 K417905 260070 3761359 0.9 5090 K417906 260412 3761629 0.03 500 K417907 260277 3761226 0.02 1100 K417908 260835 3761548 0.61 1535 K417909 261012 3761183 0.06 5910 K417910 261007 3761285 0.07 1270 K417911 260721 3760892 1.61 12550 K417912 261061 3761516 0.53 2200 25-RP-1 261085 3761507 12.75 27100 25-TT-1 261159 3761467 21.8 69900 25-TT-2 260681 3760923 0.27 2310 25-TT-3 260706 3760894 0.04 917 25-TT-4 260820 3761108 0.42 9190 25-TT-5 260830 3761109 0.16 5370 25-TT-6 260835 3761335 0.02 10000 25-TT-7 260928 3761244 0.23 2410 25-TT-8 260731 3761715 0.24 1380 25-TT-9 260534 3761191 0.05 6040 25-TT-10 260389 3761287 0.08 64

The Alamo Property

The Alamo Property area hosts detachment fault related, iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) mineralization. The property is underlain by mid-Proterozoic gneiss and Laramide granite in the lower plate of a metamorphic core complex underlying the Harcuvar Mountains. The rocks are cut by widespread northwest-trending veins and breccia, likely generated as 'C' tensional features during formation of the metamorphic core complex. The structures host auriferous hematite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite mineralization. Individual veins and breccias were mined at mining operations throughout the Cunningham Pass Mining District from 1909 to 1929. The Wenden and Critic Mines were the largest operations active during this period. Economic mineralization at the Wenden Mine in the northeast corner of the property was reported down to a depth of 300 metres in the Barkdoll Shaft. An October 1929 Smelter Settlement Sheet for the Wenden Mine lists a gross weight of 50 tons grading 0.5 OPT Au and 9.65% Cu.

Silver Range is exploring the district to locate larger-tonnage IOCG mineralization where sub-cropping structures coalesce. The Company intends to continue exploration on the property using a combination of geological, geochemical and geophysical techniques to locate mineralization under cover.

Grant of royalty

Altius Minerals Corporation has been granted a 1% net smelter return on the Alamo Property pursuant to a March 2023 agreement.

More information on the Alamo Property including a short video presentation may be found on Silver Range's website at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/alamo/

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Rock samples collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26). In addition, induced coupled plasma analysis for 36 elements was performed on the samples (Code ME-ICP41). Overlimit copper analyses were re-analyzed employing a technique appropriate to samples with ore grade concentrations (ALS Code Cu-OG46). Soil samples were shipped under chain of custody to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Reno, NV. Samples were dried at 600 C and 80 g passing an 80-mesh sieve was extracted for analysis (Paragon Code SOIL-PKG). A 25 g aliquot was digested in aqua regia and analyzed for 48 elements with induced couple plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) (Paragon Code FAAu-25).

Historic analyses and other data cited in this news release were extracted from reports in the public domain including geological reports and mining data compiled by the Arizona Department of Mines and Mineral Resources and newspaper reports. Data cited from these sources cannot be independently verified by Silver Range.

About Silver Range

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It currently has a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are presently under option to third parties. Silver Range also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-range-expands-alamo-gold-copper-target-1181146