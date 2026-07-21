Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) -PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) ("PlasCred" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nathan Diebold has joined PlasCred as Vice President, Construction & Operations.

Mr. Diebold brings nearly three decades of experience in industrial construction, maintenance, operations, and business leadership across Canada's energy, forest products, and heavy industrial sectors. His background includes major projects associated with CNRL Horizon, Firebag, and Surmont, as well as large-scale pulp, paper, and wood products facilities.

He began his career as an apprentice electrician and progressed through increasingly senior construction and operational leadership roles, ultimately leading the construction division of a major industrial contractor. In that role, he was responsible for operational performance, financial accountability, workforce development, safety, and the execution of industrial construction programs.

Complementing his extensive industry experience, Mr. Diebold has demonstrated a strong commitment to continuous learning and leadership development, earning his MBA, completing the Queen's Advanced Executive Program, and attaining numerous industry and professional certifications. Throughout his career, he has combined technical expertise with a passion for operational improvement and business transformation, driving enhancements in safety, efficiency, productivity, and financial performance. Known for his collaborative leadership style and ability to build high-performing teams, Mr. Diebold brings a unique blend of strategic vision, business acumen, and hands-on operational experience.

As Vice President, Construction & Operations, Mr. Diebold will lead construction planning, contractor coordination, commissioning, operational readiness, and the transition from project development to operations as PlasCred advances the proposed Neos facility and prepares for future Maximus facility development.

Mr. Diebold's appointment comes as PlasCred advances its proposed Neos facility at CN's Scotford Yard in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, where the Company has a conditional long-term lease in place with CN. Neos is designed to process up to 100 tonnes per day of mixed, hard-to-recycle plastic waste into approximately 500 barrels per day of refined hydrocarbon condensate. All planned production from Neos is contracted under a five-year fixed-price offtake agreement at CAD $120 per barrel with a global commodities firm, and feedstock supply is anchored by an executed agreement with Circular Materials, the not-for-profit Producer Responsibility Organization ("PRO") funded by leading consumer brands, under which PlasCred is paid to process post-consumer plastic waste collected in Alberta under a tolling arrangement.

Detailed engineering is underway with Grey Owl Engineering Ltd., and the Company is advancing the regulatory and financing workstreams required to support a final investment decision and construction readiness.

"Nathan joins us at exactly the right stage," said Troy Lupul, President and CEO of PlasCred. "Neos is moving from engineering into execution, and that transition demands disciplined leadership. Nathan has spent his career building and running large industrial projects, and his focus on safety, cost control, and operational readiness will be central as we prepare Neos for construction and first production."

"I am thrilled to be joining the PlasCred team at such an exciting stage in the company's journey," said Mr. Diebold. "The team has already accomplished an incredible amount of work, and I look forward to helping carry that momentum forward as we work to make the Neos facility a reality. As a father, I take tremendous pride in the technology we are developing and the positive impact it can have for future generations. The opportunity to transform plastic waste into a valuable resource while contributing to a more sustainable future is both inspiring and deeply meaningful to me. I am excited to work alongside this talented team and our partners as we advance PlasCred's vision and demonstrate what's possible through innovation and the circular economy."

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is an Alberta-based company developing an advanced plastic recycling facility. The Company's engineered, modular platform converts mixed plastic waste into refined hydrocarbon condensate for use in virgin plastic production, petrochemical feedstock, and upstream energy applications. For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to: the timing, scope, and cost of constructing the Neos facility; operational readiness; offtake performance; the availability and timing of financing; regulatory approvals; and the Company's phased expansion plans, including the proposed Maximus facility. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: construction, commissioning, and start-up risks; cost overruns; delays or disruptions in the supply chain; ability to achieve and maintain nameplate capacity at scale; changes in feedstock availability, composition, or pricing; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; failure of counterparties to perform under offtake, financing, or strategic agreements; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or EPR requirements; inability to secure or maintain permits; adverse changes in market demand for advanced recycling products; evolving ESG reporting standards; technology performance or reliability issues; and general economic, political, and capital market conditions. A discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events, circumstances, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305804

Source: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.