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WKN: A2PSR2 | ISIN: US09075V1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 22UA
Xetra
21.07.26 | 13:28
80,45 Euro
+1,13 % +0,90
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,3580,5014:31
80,3080,4514:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 12:58 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 4, 2026

MAINZ, Germany, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a global next generation biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. In oncology, BioNTech is committed to transforming how cancer is treated. Its ambition is to develop innovative medicines with pan-tumor or synergistic potential to address cancer from multiple angles and across the full continuum of the disease from early- to late-stage. Its growing late-stage oncology pipeline comprises complementary treatment approaches spanning immunomodulators, antibody drug conjugates, and mRNA cancer immunotherapies. BioNTech has partnered with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators leveraging complementary expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and drive progress, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Douglas Maffei, PhD
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Media@biontech.de


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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