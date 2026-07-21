BranchOut Food Inc.: BranchOut Food Announces Additional $2 Million Order Following $8 Million Everyday Program Win with Nation's Second-Largest Warehouse Club

Key Highlights:

Additional $2 Million Order Secured: The retailer has placed an estimated $2 million order for a new Tropical Mix multipack featuring BranchOut's Crunchy Pineapple, Mango, and Banana Chips, with shipments beginning in December for a January in-club placement.

The retailer has placed an estimated $2 million order for a new Tropical Mix multipack featuring BranchOut's Crunchy Pineapple, Mango, and Banana Chips, with shipments beginning in December for a January in-club placement. Strong Member Validation: The new order follows the retailer's recent commitment to an approximately $8 million annual everyday program , demonstrating strong member demand and confidence in the BranchOut brand.

The new order follows the retailer's recent commitment to an approximately , demonstrating strong member demand and confidence in the BranchOut brand. Significant Expansion Opportunity: If the Tropical Mix multipack achieves the retailer's required sales velocity, it could also transition from a limited-time placement to an everyday item, meaning it would become a permanent product stocked year-round.





BEND, Ore., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDry technology, today announced that the nation's second-largest warehouse club has placed an estimated $2 million order for a new Tropical Mix multipack featuring its Crunchy Pineapple, Mango, and Banana Chips.

The order comes just weeks after the retailer awarded BranchOut an estimated $8 million annual everyday program for its Crunchy Fruit Chips, underscoring the exceptional member response to the Company's innovative snack platform.

The Tropical Mix multipack will be shipped in December for placement in clubs beginning in January. Receiving a second order so soon after securing an everyday, continuous program demonstrates the retailer's confidence in both BranchOut's products and its ability to continue delivering differentiated innovation that resonates with members.





The new Tropical Mix combines three of BranchOut's top-performing fruit chips-Crunchy Pineapple, Crunchy Mango, and Crunchy Banana-into a convenient multipack designed specifically for warehouse club shoppers. Multipack snack formats have become an increasingly important merchandising strategy for retailers as they offer consumers portion-controlled servings and multiple flavors in a single package. They are well suited for a variety of consumption occasions, including school lunches, on-the-go snacking, family sharing, and consumers looking for convenient portion-controlled snacks. The new Tropical Mix complements BranchOut's existing everyday family-size mixed fruit bag by serving a different eating occasion, allowing the Company to expand its presence within the retailer's snack category.

"This additional order is another tremendous vote of confidence from one of the country's largest retailers," said Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut Food. "After seeing the exceptional performance of our Crunchy Fruit Chips product, the retailer quickly expanded our relationship with a new Tropical Mix multipack. This demonstrates the strength of our innovation pipeline and the growing consumer demand for premium fruit snacks made with our proprietary GentleDry technology. If this item performs like our first program, we believe it also has the potential to earn everyday placement, creating another recurring annual revenue stream for BranchOut."

The order also highlights BranchOut's ability to continually introduce differentiated products using its proprietary GentleDry technology. Rather than relying on a single successful SKU, the Company is building a growing portfolio of innovative fruit snacks that can expand within existing retail partners while attracting new customers.

If the Tropical Mix converts to everyday status, it would represent another meaningful increase in recurring annual revenue while further improving factory utilization, manufacturing efficiency, and operating leverage as production volumes continue to grow.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 18 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here.

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "position", "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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