Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Secures Multi-Year Permit and Announces Commencement of 2026 Drill Program at the Rye Project, Yukon

Drill targeting a bulk-tonnage-gold system and an adjacent high-grade silver discovery

10-year exploration permit approved by the Government of Yukon

Drill contractor secured for 2026, with a contract minimum of 1,500 m

Detailed analysis of 2025 drill core identified high-temperature alteration, along with bismuthinite and a previously unrecognized syenogranite dyke, indicating proximity to the buried intrusive source of a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a ten-year approval from the Government of Yukon for exploration at the Rye Property ("Rye"). Trifecta had secured many key contracts in anticipation of this approval, and as a result the Company's second drill program at the Rye is now underway. Rye is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions - the Itsi and Itsi East plutons - in the eastern portion of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and within the Tu Li´dlini portion of the Kaska Nation's traditional territory. The Yukon portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt encompasses a growing number of multi-million-ounce intrusion-related gold deposits including Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley deposit, Banyan Gold Corp.'s AurMac deposit, Sitka Gold Corp.'s RC deposit, as well as the past-producing Brewery Creek and Eagle Gold mines, which collectively represent over 25 million ounces of gold.

"We are excited to return to Rye in 2026 to follow up on a maiden drill program that identified a broad, gold-bearing hydrothermal system and a high-grade silver-tungsten discovery," states Richard Drechsler, President and CEO. "Mineral deposits form where you have the right combination of structure and chemistry. The 2025 program identified each of these elements at Rye. In 2026 we are systematically closing in on where they intersect, in hopes of turning these findings into Yukon's next major precious metals discovery."

In 2025, Trifecta's drill program tested a variety of geological settings near the margin of the Itsi Pluton with 6 widely spaced drill holes. Holes RY-25-01 and -06 targeted an area of hornfelsed sediments adjacent to the Itsi Pluton. These holes identified a large-scale hydrothermal system, with both holes intersecting over 200 m of sheeted veining along with multi-element geochemistry consistent with the margins of a RIRGS. Subsequent petrographic and geochemical analysis of 2025 drill core recognized that the strongest gold grades, 37 m averaging 1.02 g/t gold, are coincident with areas of sericite and potassium feldspar alteration, with bismuthinite identified in associated quartz veins, as well as a previously unrecognized syenogranite dyke in hole RY-25-01. The high-temperature alteration and late-stage dyke are consistent with a near-source setting to a buried RIRGS.

"Petrographic and geochemical analysis of the 2025 drill core has materially advanced our understanding of the Rye system," states Jack Morton, Vice President of Trifecta, "producing results that, upon detailed analysis, provide a vector to the hotter, more gold-rich part of the system. The completion of a LiDAR analysis delineated structural features we believe are critical to understanding the geometry of the system, further strengthens our confidence as we enter the 2026 program. We believe the most important intersection at Rye is still ahead of us."

The 2026 program will include detailed geological mapping, surface sampling and diamond drilling, focussed on two targets: the gold system identified in holes RY-25-01 & -06, and a high-grade polymetallic vein system where historical chip sampling returned up to 4.1% tin, 3.7% lead, 2.6% zinc and 106.3 g/t silver over 3.7 m - interpreted as along-strike from hole RY-25-04, which bottomed in 1,465 g/t silver, 0.22% copper and 0.97% WO3 over 1.97 m (see Trifecta Gold news release dated December 18, 2025).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 20 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with a conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trifecta-gold-secures-multi-year-permit-and-announces-commencement-of-2026-drill-1193576