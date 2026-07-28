Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Introduces the Liam and Lois Projects, East-Central Yukon and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce its Liam and Lois projects, two of eleven Tombstone Gold Belt targets where the Company is earning a 100% interest from Strategic Metals Ltd. These projects cover established Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System ("RIRGS") targets that share the same geological characteristics as significant gold mines and deposits in Yukon and Alaska, including the past-producing Eagle Gold Mine and Prospector Metals Corp.'s ML Project. Liam and Lois are located in east-central Yukon, approximately 100 km north of the community of Faro and 75 km west-southwest of Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley Deposit (Figure 1).

Recent developments surrounding the Liam and Lois projects include:

Approval of a Quartz Class 1 Notification from the Yukon Government. This permit allows for a wide range of exploration techniques at Liam and Lois, including diamond drilling.

Award of a Yukon Mineral Exploration Program ("YMEP") grant for the Lois project, supporting mineral exploration activities for 50% of eligible expenditures, to a maximum of $34,180.

Both properties directly cover mid-Cretaceous plutons, which are the primary mineralizers of gold in the region.

Liam and Lois share geological characteristics with the ML Project, a high-grade, gold-copper skarn system in north-central Yukon.

Figure 1 - Lansing area geology and project locations, including Lois and Liam

The two projects are located within the hanging wall of the Robert Service Thrust Fault, a major, northerly-verging thrust fault that extends from north-central Yukon approximately 400 km into east-central Yukon. Significant gold deposits and occurrences in north-central Yukon are spatially associated with the fault. Banyan Gold Corp.'s AurMac Deposit straddles the fault, while the past-producing Eagle Gold Mine, Sitka Gold Corp.'s RC Gold Project, and the ML Project are hosted principally in Hyland Group metasedimentary rock within the hanging wall thrust sheet.

Liam and Lois share the same structural and stratigraphic setting as the aforementioned deposits. Both projects are underlain by Hyland Group and Gull Lake Formation metasedimentary rock and cover mid-Cretaceous Mayo Suite intrusions. These intrusions are the source of gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids that deposit gold in networks of sheeted quartz veins within and surrounding the plutons, commonly with contact skarn mineralization. The gold is accompanied by the characteristic pathfinder elements of arsenic, bismuth and tungsten, which create detectable geochemical signatures at surface and are a hallmark of RIRGS gold occurrences across Yukon and Alaska. Both projects are described in further detail below.

Liam

The Liam project covers large, multi-element soil anomalies delineated into three southeast-trending precious metal-enriched zones - the North, Central and South Trends - defined by coincident, strongly elevated gold, copper and silver geochemistry, as well as elevated responses for pathfinder elements including arsenic, bismuth, tellurium, tin and antimony (Figure 2). The Central Trend is the most significant, hosting peak gold-in-soil values of 574 ppb over a strike length of approximately 2 km, which remains open in both directions. Mineralization exposed at surface includes the Neeson Showing, where arsenopyrite-bearing quartz veins and skarn in metasedimentary rocks returned 2.12 g/t gold, 174 g/t silver, 0.51% copper, 5.84% lead, 2.59% zinc and 4.1% antimony from a single sample, and the Gallagher Showing, where narrow quartz-arsenopyrite veins yielded up to 1.8 g/t gold. The polymetallic geochemical signature and skarn mineralization at Liam are directly analogous to Prospector Metals Corp.'s ML Project, a gold-copper skarn system developed in calcareous Hyland Group and Gull Lake Formation metasediments adjacent to mid-Cretaceous intrusions.

Figure 2 - Copper-in-soil geochemistry and geology at Trifecta Gold's Liam Project and Prospector Metals Corp.'s ML Project; ML drill intercept as reported in Prospector Metals Corp. October 1, 2025 News Release, available on SEDAR.com

Lois

The Lois project covers two soil geochemical anomalies - Anomaly A and Anomaly B - defined by strongly elevated and coincident gold, copper, bismuth, arsenic and antimony in soil, with peak gold-in-soil values of 873 ppb (Figure 3). Prospecting in 2016 identified a 15 m thick calc-silicate horizon spanning approximately 180 m of strike, along with subcrop of massive pyrrhotite skarn and mineralized skarn float. Rock sampling of the skarn returned values of up to 1.1 g/t gold, 0.40% copper and 240 ppm bismuth, while a continuous chip sample across a calc-silicate skarn horizon returned 1.57 g/t gold over 4.5 m. The mineralization at Lois is associated with an outcropping mid-Cretaceous intrusion, emplaced within Hyland Group metasedimentary rocks. The 2026 exploration program at Lois, supported by a YMEP grant, will comprise soil geochemical sampling, geological mapping and prospecting aimed at expanding the known anomalies and advancing the project toward drill readiness.

Figure 3 - Copper-in-soil geochemistry at the Lois Project; gold-bearing skarn mineralization has been identified within Anomaly A, defined by preliminary contour sampling

Grant of Stock Options

Trifecta announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to 1,560,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years. These options vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of the grant.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Historical data from the ML Project is derived from the 2005 "Assessment Report Describing the Geology, Geochemistry and Prospecting at the Mike Lake Property" by W. A. Wengzynowski and available from the Yukon Energy, Mines and Resources Library.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 20 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with a conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/trifecta-gold-introduces-the-liam-and-lois-projects-east-central-yukon-and-grant-1197431