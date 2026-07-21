ESGold Corp: ESGold Provides Major Equipment Update After Return from Technical Validation Trip in China

Technical team completes inspection program and validates remaining manufactured equipment for shipment, marking a key milestone in project readiness and execution planning

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / ESGold Corp. (CNSX:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on equipment procurement, inspection and delivery progress at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec.

ESGold's technical team has returned from China after completing its inspection program for the remaining equipment purchased from Chinese manufacturers. Following this review, the Company's engineers have confirmed that the equipment meets industry and ESGold's specifications and has approved this equiptment for shipment.

This marks an important execution milestone for the Company as the Montauban Project advances from procurement toward site installation, and readiness.

Key Equipment Updates

ESGold is pleased to report the following continued progress across several major equipment workstreams:

The Company's technical team has completed its inspection program and returned to Canada from China

Equipment purchased from Chinese manufacturers has been certified by ESGold's engineers as meeting industry and Company specifications.

The remaining manufactured mill equipment has been approved for shipment and is expected to arrive from China within 45 - 60 days.

The mobile water treatment equipment has been delivered to the Montauban Project site.

Major mining equipment components, including the Falcon Concentrator and thickeners, have been purchased and fully paid for and the Falcon Concentrator and thickeners are expected to be delivered during the second week of August.

Together, these developments represent a major step in completing the equipment procurement phase for the Montauban Project and preparing the project for the next stage of construction and installation preparation. See Figures 1-4 below for photos of certain major equipment components for the Montauban Project, at the manufacturing facilities.

Figure 1. ESGold's Floatation Cell Finished at Manufacturing Facility

Figure 2. ESGold's Merrill Crowe Circuit Finished at Manufacturing Facility

Figure 3. ESGold's Finalized Cyclone Battery at Manufacturing Facility

Figure 4. One of The Two Ball Mills for ESGold's Montauban Project at Manufacturing Facility

Advancing Toward Site Integration

The successful completion of the inspection program in China was a critical part of ESGold's quality-control process. By reviewing the equipment directly with manufacturers before shipment, the Company has added an important level of confidence to its supply chain and project execution plan.

With the mobile water treatment equipment already delivered to site and other major components now purchased or approved for shipment (See Figure 5 below), ESGold believes the Montauban Project is entering an important phase of development.

As equipment arrives at site, the Company will continue coordinating logistics, installation planning, construction sequencing and contractor readiness.

Figure 5. Water Treatment Plant Delivered to ESGold's Montauban Project

CEO Commentary

"This is a major step forward for ESGold," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold. "Our technical team has completed its inspection program in China and confirmed that the remaining manufactured equipment meets industry and our specifications and is ready for shipment."

Mr. Robb continued: "With the water treatment equipment now at the Montauban site, the Falcon Concentrator paid for, and the thickeners and other key components purchased, the major pieces of the project are coming together. This is an important milestone for the Company as we move into the installation phase of the Montauban Project.".

Montauban Project Momentum

The Montauban Project is being advanced as a fully permitted tailings reprocessing operation in Québec, while ESGold continues to pursue a broader district-scale exploration strategy across the Montauban property.

In parallel with equipment procurement and delivery, the Company continues to advance exploration planning as it awaits drill permits. ESGold is using this period to refine priority targets, integrate historical exploration data, evaluate recently acquired claims and incorporate geological and geochemical data into its district-scale targeting work. The Company has completed its most recent ambient noise tomography (ANT) survey, which covered approximately 70 square kilometres compared to the previous 10 square kilometre survey, and the Company is currently awaiting interpretation of those results and the updated 3D modeling that will follow.

Upon receipt of the required exploration permits, ESGold intends to begin a structured exploration program focused on priority targets identified through its ongoing data compilation and geological interpretation.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CNSX:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information on the Company please contact:

Email: ir@esgold.com or info@esgold.com or gordon@esgold.com

Phone: 604-885-1348 or 1-888-370-1059 or 250-217-2321

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ESGold Corp.

Gordon Robb

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines and equipment deliverables, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the construction timelines and equipment deliverables, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/esgold-provides-major-equipment-update-after-return-from-technical-validation-tri-1193722