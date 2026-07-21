

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The US military has carried out the 10th consecutive night of attacks targeting Iran's key military installations.



Iran retaliated with attacking two oil tankers in the Strait Of Hormuz. Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that infrastructure belonging to Amazon in neighboring Bahrain and U.S. military assets in Kuwait were attacked.



U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.



CENTCOM claimed that commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil, according to it.



American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait, the Central Command said said in a press release.



As the United States and Iran trade deadly attacks for a second week, the UN continues to call for de-escalation while highlighting the devastation caused to civilians and critical infrastructure across the Middle East.



UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric added that the UN is also 'very much concerned' over fresh threats by Houthi rebels in Yemen against Saudi Arabia and freedom of navigation in the crucial shipping lanes of the Red Sea along Yemen's coast, underscoring the risk of an even wider regional escalation.



'Across the Middle East, civilians are once again living with the fear and uncertainty of repeated strikes, and health systems are being forced to manage the consequences,' said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director for the World Health Organization, in an update on Monday.



She said Iranian health authorities report that 50 people have been killed this month, and more than 500 injured, with women and children among the casualties. Moreover, vital infrastructure has also been affected.



The renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, which initially began over control of the Strait, have dampened hopes for peace.



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