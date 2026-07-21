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WKN: A3CM5J | ISIN: CA71716H1082 | Ticker-Symbol: NCC0
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:07
0,018 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMATHER HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMATHER HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMATHER
PHARMATHER HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHARMATHER HOLDINGS LTD0,0180,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.