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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 14:26
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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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SIS, LLC: SIS announces the successful go-live of OCS Group with the Project Cost Management module from the SIS Construct 365 solution suite for Microsoft Dynamics 365

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a Microsoft Partner for Business Applications and implementer of ERP and CRM solutions for the construction industry, is proud to announce the successful implementation and go-live of OCS Group with the SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management module, a key component of the SIS Construct 365 solution suite for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

OCS Group is a global facilities services provider with 120,000 colleagues serving 8,000 customers across the UK, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. With more than 125 years of heritage, OCS delivers integrated facilities services that help public and private sector organizations operate safely, efficiently, and reliably every day.

With an established Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP solution already in place at OCS Group, newly acquired businesses are migrated from their incumbent finance system to the group platform. One such business, providing FM Hard Services, was moving from Microsoft Business Central to the group finance system, but needed extensive project cost management functionality that the group platform could not provide.

After discussing their options with Microsoft UK, OCS Group's transformation project team was introduced to SIS UK. Online demonstrations and discussions confirmed that SIS's Construct 365 Project Cost Management module could provide the required construction project capabilities.

"By selecting SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management, OCS Group is building a digital foundation for real-time financial oversight and disciplined execution across their operating segments," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS. "Integrating with Microsoft Dynamics 365's robust platform, our solution empowers OCS Group to achieve greater cost control and operational agility, aligning with their commitment to innovation and excellence."

Following the successful go-live of SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management, OCS Group's Hard Services division now benefits from streamlined project financial management, real-time visibility, and enhanced decision-making to better manage costs, reduce risk, and improve profitability. The solution's seamless integration with Dynamics 365 Finance ensures real-time insights and streamlined operations for construction projects.

About SIS, LLC
SIS is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner with over 25 years of experience, specializing in ERP, CRM, and project management solutions for construction and project/service-based industries. The company's Construct 365 suite offers end-to-end tools to manage costs, risks, and delivery lifecycles, backed by award-winning expertise and global support. www.sisn.com/en-gb/

Contact: info@sisn.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sis-announces-the-successful-go-live-of-ocs-group-with-the-project-cost-management-module-from-the-sis-construct-365-solution-suite-for-microsoft-dynamics-365-302830166.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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