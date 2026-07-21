VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Announces FleetPath's Integrated Finance Engine, Recovering the Margin a $900 Billion Industry Bleeds Invoice by Invoice

Sixth in a twelve-part technology disclosure series issued under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT), highlighting how FleetPath helps carriers protect revenue after the freight has been delivered. While trucks move the load, the back office determines whether the carrier keeps the margin it earned. FleetPath invoices immediately upon delivery, identifies short-pays as they occur, and automates the financial workflows that move every load from delivery through settlement. The platform is built and advancing toward controlled beta testing. Full platform overview available at fleetpath.co.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / A trucking company can haul freight all week, deliver every load on time, and still lose the month after the wheels stop turning. Invoices sit waiting to be created. Payments arrive short and go unnoticed. Receivables age until they are no longer worth chasing. The freight was moved successfully, yet part of the revenue quietly disappears inside a back office that was never designed to keep pace with the operation. For most trucking companies, the work doesn't end when the freight is delivered. That's when the business of getting paid begins. This is not a story about poorly run trucking companies. It is the structural reality of an industry where billing, collections, and financial reconciliation still depend heavily on manual processes. Today, Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) is introducing FleetPath's integrated finance engine, the sixth installment in its twelve-part technology disclosure series. The platform transforms the delivery of a load into the beginning of an automated financial workflow that invoices immediately, tracks receivables, prepares factoring submissions, reconciles payments, identifies short-pays, and measures profitability using deterministic, exact-arithmetic calculations recorded in a complete audit trail.

The Money Is Already Earned. The Back Office Is Losing It.

For most trucking companies, moving freight is only half the job. Keeping the revenue from that freight is often far more difficult. Invoices are frequently assembled days after delivery, delaying payment before the billing process even begins. Short-pay deductions can slip through unnoticed because accounting teams lack the time to review every payment. Receivables quietly age, factoring packets stall while waiting for missing paperwork, and quarterly tax reporting consumes hours of manual work.

None of these are freight problems. They are back-office problems, and they compound with every load. The hidden cost of trucking often isn't found on the highway. It's found in billing, reconciliation, dispute resolution, and tax reporting that consume time while quietly reducing already-thin margins. FleetPath was designed to reduce that operational gap by automating much of the financial work that traditionally happens after the truck has already delivered the load.

Billing That Starts the Moment a Load Is Delivered

Every day an invoice waits to be created is another day payment is delayed. FleetPath is designed to remove that delay by beginning the billing process automatically when a load is marked as delivered. The system calculates the invoice using the agreed rate, applies accessorial charges with exact precision, adds the carrier's branding and payment terms, generates the supporting ledger entry, and prepares the invoice for immediate delivery. Every stage of the process is recorded in an auditable history designed to support enterprise accountability.

From there the engine tracks accounts receivable continuously. A reconciliation routine continuously monitors outstanding receivables and auto-marks an invoice overdue past 30 days. When a payment arrives, it sums all prior payments against the invoice amount, detects short-pays, and grades deductions by severity, flagging larger shortfalls for attention. When a material short-pay is detected, FleetPath recommends a dispute by comparing payment records with the proof of delivery and rate confirmation while identifying recurring deduction patterns from individual brokers over time. It also tracks short-pay events per broker over a rolling window and escalates when a pattern emerges. Rather than relying on accounting teams to manually review every payment, FleetPath continuously monitors every load and highlights exceptions requiring human attention. Short-pay flagging is informational: it surfaces the dispute for the carrier to pursue, it does not force a recovery.

The objective is not simply faster billing. It is stronger financial visibility. By reducing manual processes and identifying revenue that might otherwise be overlooked, FleetPath helps carriers spend less time managing paperwork and more time operating their business.

FleetPath was designed to help carriers recover revenue, improve cash flow, and reduce the administrative work that too often erodes profitability after a load has already been delivered.

Keeping Financial Operations Moving

Getting an invoice out is only the first step. Carriers still need to prepare factoring packets, track approvals, reconcile payments, and complete quarterly tax reporting. Many of these processes are still managed manually, creating delays, additional administrative work, and opportunities for costly mistakes. FleetPath is designed to automate much of this financial workflow. Factoring submissions move through a structured process that assembles required documentation, waits for approvals, monitors status, and escalates exceptions when additional attention is needed. Human approval remains part of the process, but much of the administrative work is handled automatically.

Once payment is received, FleetPath reconciles it against the original invoice, records the transaction, updates operational records, synchronizes accounting information, and calculates per-load profitability by pulling revenue against fuel, driver pay, maintenance, permits, tolls, and factoring cost, so a carrier can see, load by load, where the margin actually went. Fuel cost is drawn from fuel-card transactions when available and otherwise estimated, with missing data flagged rather than guessed. Every step is designed to produce a consistent financial record while reducing manual reconciliation.

The Report Every Carrier Dreads, Handled Automatically

Ask carriers what they dread most in the back office, and IFTA reporting is usually the first answer. Every quarter, motor carriers operating across state lines must reconstruct exactly how many miles were driven in each jurisdiction and how much fuel was purchased where, then reconcile the two to determine what is owed, or refunded, state by state. Done by hand, that means combing through trip logs, fuel receipts, and odometer readings truck by truck, a process that consumes days of administrative time every quarter and is a recurring source of filing errors and audit exposure.

FleetPath removes the reconstruction work. As loads move, the platform compiles mileage by jurisdiction, incorporates available fuel data, and prepares the information needed for state-by-state tax reporting, continuously, not in a scramble the week a filing is due. Instead of an operations team rebuilding that picture from paper every quarter, carriers receive a structured, consistent record that is ready for review before filing. Filing and payment remain the carrier's responsibility; FleetPath's role is to remove the manual reconstruction that makes the process painful, not the carrier's regulatory relationship with the state. One of trucking's most dreaded recurring tasks becomes a byproduct of the platform simply running the business.

No Language Model Touches the Money. Not One Dollar.

This is the line that separates FleetPath from anything the industry markets as automation: every dollar, every mileage figure, and every jurisdiction total is computed by deterministic code, never generated by a language model.

FleetPath separates artificial intelligence from financial calculation. Language models may assist with reading documents or organizing information, but they never calculate invoice amounts, payment totals, tax obligations, or profitability. Those calculations are performed exclusively through deterministic software using exact arithmetic. Even when information is extracted from scanned documents, the financial values are independently recalculated by the platform rather than accepted at face value. This additional verification helps ensure that financial records remain consistent, auditable, and repeatable. Every financial event is recorded in an auditable history that allows organizations to review how each calculation was produced. For carriers, auditors, factors, and dispute resolution processes, that transparency is just as important as the calculation itself.

Taken together, these financial workflows extend FleetPath beyond dispatch and routing into one of the most operationally important parts of a trucking company: protecting cash flow after the freight has already been delivered.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

For most trucking companies, improving revenue doesn't always require hauling more freight. Sometimes it means keeping more of the revenue they've already earned. That is the problem FleetPath's billing and finance engine is designed to address. Industry estimates suggest that between 15 and 20 percent of payments arrive with deductions or short-pays. While many are legitimate, others go unchallenged simply because accounting teams lack the time to review every transaction. Revenue that was earned quietly becomes revenue that is never recovered. Every dollar successfully recovered represents margin that already belonged to the carrier. Unlike winning new business, recovering earned revenue requires no additional trucks, drivers, or fuel. The invoicing-on-delivery capability accelerates cash flow in an industry where days-to-pay directly determines whether a small carrier can make payroll. These capabilities are more than administrative conveniences. They are financial controls designed to improve cash flow, reduce operational friction, and help carriers retain revenue that might otherwise be lost.

The billing and finance engine has been developed as part of the FleetPath platform and is expected to be included in the Company's planned controlled beta program. Participating carriers will be able to evaluate these capabilities under real-world operating conditions while helping validate the platform's commercial readiness.

For Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) and its shareholders, the significance extends well beyond billing. As more operational and financial processes move into FleetPath, the platform becomes increasingly integrated into the day-to-day operation of a carrier's business. Billing history, receivables, profitability records, factoring workflows, and tax reporting become part of one connected operational environment rather than a collection of disconnected systems.

That level of integration has the potential to strengthen long-term customer relationships. Software that becomes deeply embedded in daily operations is often more valuable than software used for only one task because it supports multiple critical business functions across the organization.

From the Founders

"We built the finance layer on one rule: no language model ever touches a dollar. Every invoice amount, every payment sum, every short-pay flag, every IFTA figure is exact arithmetic in deterministic code, written to a record you can replay. Delivery fires the invoice the same day. The system watches the receivable. It catches the short-pay the team would have missed. For an investor watching this company, I want to be direct: this is not a roadmap item. The engine is built, it is part of the production platform, and it is going into beta. A carrier that runs its financial lifecycle through FleetPath is not a trial user. It is a customer whose financial continuity lives inside the platform."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"The margin in trucking is not lost on the road. It is lost in the days between delivery and full payment, in the deductions nobody audits and the invoices that go out late. Short-pays alone run 15 to 20 percent of payments at the industry baseline, and most carriers absorb them because they do not have the people to fight each one. That is not a billing problem. That is a structural leak, load after load, year after year. FleetPath closes it by making invoicing instant, receivables visible the second they age, and every short-pay a flagged dispute rather than a silent write-off. When the back office stops bleeding, the freight you already hauled becomes the margin you actually keep. That is what we are bringing to beta, and that is what Lavish Enterprises shareholders are invested in."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system layer for the American freight economy. The platform unifies the entire freight lifecycle, including load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing, and driver tools, inside a single connected system. It replaces the fragmented stack of disconnected tools that has defined trucking software for the past two decades. Built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, FleetPath is production-grade, operational, and approaching beta deployment. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background, and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath establishes the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTC:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the formation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTC: VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to form and capitalize FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-announces-fleetpaths-integrated-finance-engin-1193721