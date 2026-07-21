InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital signs license agreement with EV charging company KEBA

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed a new patent license agreement with KEBA Energy Automation GmbH.

The agreement covers certain KEBA EV charger products under InterDigital's global patent portfolio related to the 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi standards.

"This license reflects the expansion of connectivity into new verticals and demonstrates KEBA's recognition of the value our innovation brings to products in the Internet of Things," commented Julia Mattis, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. "We expect to see continued licensing momentum as more manufacturers implement our technology across new device categories in the IoT market."

About InterDigital

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com