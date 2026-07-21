Two Hands Corporation Advances In-House Development of Quantum Software Platform EntangleX

Software simulation platform is being developed to help organizations design, test and evaluate quantum circuits using existing GPU computing infrastructure

LOCUST VALLEY, NY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Hands Corporation (OTC: TWOH) (the "Company") today provided an update on the ongoing in-house development of EntangleX, a quantum simulation software platform intended to make quantum circuit development and evaluation more accessible through conventional graphics processing unit ("GPU") infrastructure.

EntangleX is being developed to address a practical challenge facing organizations exploring quantum technology: the ability to build, test and analyze quantum circuits without requiring direct access to a physical quantum computer.

The proposed platform would allow researchers, educators, technical teams and institutional users to design and run simulated quantum circuits using GPU computing resources that may already be available within their organizations or through existing infrastructure.

Development is being led by Ujjwal Roy, who is overseeing the platform's technical architecture, product development and deployment framework. The EntangleX initiative forms part of the Company's continuing strategic transition toward opportunities in the quantum technology sector.

The Company has established a defined development scope for EntangleX, and work is currently progressing across several core components of the platform.

Key product highlights for EntangleX include:

a browser-based interface for visually building and testing quantum circuits;

a library of commonly used quantum algorithms and circuit templates;

tools allowing users to submit circuits programmatically for repeated or larger-scale testing;

support for multiple recognized quantum simulation methods;

workload scheduling, usage tracking, access controls and audit functionality;

shared workspaces and circuit-execution history for teams; and

deployment options intended to support operation within customer-controlled infrastructure or data-centre environments.

The platform is also being designed to support both hosted access and private, in-facility deployment. This would allow an organization's circuit designs, testing parameters and simulation results to remain within its own infrastructure and security environment where required.

The intended business objective is to provide organizations with a practical environment for developing quantum-related skills, testing algorithms and evaluating quantum technologies before committing to specialized quantum hardware or infrastructure.

Potential applications currently being evaluated include:

technical education and workforce training;

quantum algorithm development and testing;

evaluation and benchmarking of quantum hardware;

research involving quantum errors and system noise;

testing of error-correction techniques; and

technical evaluation of quantum-related products and technologies by enterprise and institutional users.

"Many organizations are interested in quantum technology but do not yet have direct access to quantum hardware or the internal tools required to evaluate it," said Ujjwal Roy. "EntangleX is being developed to provide a practical way to build, test and better understand quantum circuits using GPU infrastructure that is already widely available."

EntangleX is a software-based simulator of quantum circuits. It is not a physical quantum computer and does not perform calculations directly on quantum hardware. Instead, it uses conventional computing infrastructure to model how quantum circuits may operate.

As with all classical quantum simulation software, the size and complexity of the circuits that can be simulated will depend on available GPU memory, processing capacity, infrastructure configuration and the simulation method being used. More complex circuits may require significantly greater computing resources.

The Company is continuing to evaluate the platform's technical requirements, development timeline, deployment options and potential commercialization framework. The Company is not currently announcing a commercial launch date, customer agreement, revenue forecast or financing in connection with this update.

The Company intends to provide further updates as material development milestones are reached.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (OTC: TWOH) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying and developing opportunities in quantum technology, artificial intelligence applications and related emerging technology sectors. The Company is currently advancing its strategic transition toward quantum-focused opportunities while continuing to evaluate complementary technologies and potential commercial applications.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development, testing, functionality, architecture, deployment, timing, potential applications and commercialization of EntangleX; the Company's transition toward the quantum technology sector; and the anticipated contributions of the Company's management and technical personnel.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include technical feasibility and performance, access to qualified personnel and financial resources, reliance on third-party software and infrastructure, development delays, intellectual-property risks, cybersecurity and data-protection risks, competition, market acceptance, regulatory developments and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

There can be no assurance that any contemplated development, deployment or commercial objective will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation