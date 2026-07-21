Findings showcase how academics are leveraging optimization alongside GenAI tools in the classroom and in research today.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced the publication of its inaugural State of Mathematical Optimization in Academia Report

Based on surveys of over 1,180 faculty and students who actively use Gurobi, the report examines how optimization is being taught, used in research, and applied across academia today-as well as use cases that could benefit from a combination of generative AI (GenAI) with optimization. Gurobi's research highlights the importance of making optimization education and tools accessible to students and instructors.

"Mathematical optimization is powering some of the most effective decision-making across today's enterprises, and the academic community is key to advancing its theory and practice," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi. "By exploring how students, researchers, and educators are teaching and applying optimization-especially in tandem with evolving GenAI solutions-we can better support the next generation of decision-makers."

At a glance, key findings from the report include:

62% of students surveyed reported that they are currently taking courses on mathematical optimization or prescriptive analytics.

85% of students reported that GenAI has a moderate to significant impact on their research, compared to 82% of faculty members.

Coding (80%) and model generation (55%) are reported by faculty as the top areas that "will benefit most from combining GenAI with optimization."

The report offers unique insights into the skills that students and instructors are focused on today, and that will help shape the next generation of optimization talent.

To learn more, download the full State of Mathematical Optimization in Academia Report

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 (713) 871-9341.

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Contacts:

Melissa Cifarelli

Matter Communications

(585) 666-9511

gurobi@matternow.com