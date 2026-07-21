Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE:EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced it has joined Project VERTI-GO, a major European collaboration designed to accelerate the safe integration of electric aircraft into everyday airspace.

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Vertical Aerospace and Honeywell Aerospace Join EU Funded Initiative to Safely Integrate eVTOLs into European Airspace

Bringing together aircraft manufacturers, regulators, air navigation service providers and infrastructure partners, the programme is Europe's equivalent of the FAA's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) in the U.S., helping develop the operational framework needed to enable commercial advanced air mobility at scale.

Simulations and demonstrations will form the centerpiece of the project, including flight demonstrations using Vertical Aerospace's eVTOL between Malaga and Marbella in Spain.

"Advancing electric aviation requires more than just an advanced aircraft. It requires an ecosystem of trusted partners working together to enable safe, seamless operations in an increasingly complex airspace," said Michael Cervenka, chief commercial and strategy officer of Vertical Aerospace. "Project VERTI-GO is Europe's equivalent of the FAA's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program in the U.S., bringing together industry, regulators and air navigation providers to develop that operational framework. This kind of collaboration is essential to building confidence in the technology and accelerating the industry's path forward."

More information on the initiative is in a joint press release from the partners involved.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Vertical's involvement in Project VERTI-GO, the Project's planned initiative and successful milestones, the Company's plans for certification, industrialisation and commercialisation of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric Valo variant and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the plans around the development and testing of the hybrid-electric Valo variant, the design and manufacture of our aircrafts, the features and capabilities of our aircrafts, selection of suppliers, expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; statements and projections contained in the Frontier Economics report which was commissioned by Vertical and based on Vertical-supplied data, including management projections, assumptions, targets, expectations and estimates in which actual results may vary due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to the business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732