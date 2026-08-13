Honeywell Aerospace Inc.: Honeywell Aerospace announces completion of exchange offer

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace Inc. ("Honeywell Aerospace,"Nasdaq: HONA) announced today the final results of its offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") certain of its outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes.

Under the Exchange Offer, Honeywell Aerospace offered to exchange up to:

(i) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.900% Senior Notes due 2028;

(ii) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029;

(iii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2029;

(iv) $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.300% Senior Notes due 2031;

(v) $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.600% Senior Notes due 2033;

(vi) $3,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.950% Senior Notes due 2036;

(vii) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.622% Senior Notes due 2046;

(viii) $3,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.732% Senior Notes due 2056; and

(ix) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.852% Senior Notes due 2066

(collectively, the "Exchange Notes"), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), for a like principal amount of its unregistered outstanding

(i) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.900% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Outstanding 2028 Notes");

(ii) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Outstanding 2029 Notes");

(iii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Outstanding 2029 Floating Rate Notes");

(iv) $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.300% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Outstanding 2031 Notes");

(v) $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.600% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "Outstanding 2033 Notes");

(vi) $3,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2036 (the "Outstanding 2036 Notes");

(vii) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.622% Senior Notes due 2046 (the "Outstanding 2046 Notes");

(viii) $3,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.732% Senior Notes due 2056 (the "Outstanding 2056 Notes"); and

(ix) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.852% Senior Notes due 2066 (the "Outstanding 2066 Notes")

(collectively, the "Outstanding Notes"). The terms of the Exchange Notes are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the Outstanding Notes will not apply to the Exchange Notes.

The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on August 10, 2026 (the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date

(i) $1,235,973,000, or 98.878% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2028 Notes;

(ii) $1,248,890,000, or 99.911% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2029 Notes;

(iii) $490,000,000, or 98.000% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2029 Floating Rate Notes;

(iv) $1,998,895,000, or 99.945% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2031 Notes;

(v) $1,748,523,000, or 99.916% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2033 Notes;

(vi) $3,244,894,000, or 99.843% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2036 Notes;

(vii) $999,980,000, or 99.998% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2046 Notes;

(viii) $3,494,990,000, or 99.857% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2056 Notes; and

(ix) $1,499,950,000, or 99.997% of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2066 Notes

had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Honeywell Aerospace accepted all of the Outstanding Notes which were tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Date and issued a like principal amount of Exchange Notes in exchange for such Outstanding Notes. Honeywell Aerospace did not receive any proceeds from the Exchange Offer. The settlement of the Exchange Offer occurred on August 12, 2026.

Additional information

The Exchange Offer was made solely pursuant to the prospectus dated July 13, 2026. Copies of these documents have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Exchange Offer was not made to holders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

Honeywell Aerospace uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywellaerospace.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

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Media Investor Relations Brian Grace Sean Meakim (602) 897-0205 (623) 223-5980 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.