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WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:01
53,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0055,5017:25
54,0055,5017:14
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 16:30 Uhr
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Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.: Gravity Game Unite (GGU) Successfully Concludes European User Meetup for PC MMORPG 'Ragnarok Zero: Global'!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysian subsidiary of global gaming company Gravity, successfully concluded the "Ragnarok Zero: Global European User Meetup" held in Germany.

Gravity Game Unite (GGU) hosted its first offline event for European users in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 18. The event was organized to demonstrate the company's commitment to directly serving the European market and to build long-term relationships with the local community.

The event was attended by key Gravity Game Unite (GGU) executives, including CEO Yoshinori Kitamura, as well as members of the Ragnarok Zero: Global development team. Local users, influencers, and media representatives were also present, reflecting strong anticipation for the game. Europe was one of the regions where Ragnarok Zero: Global received particularly positive feedback during its OBT. CEO Yoshinori Kitamura's attendance underscored the importance of the event and Gravity Game Unite (GGU)'s commitment to providing dedicated service to the European community.

The event began with welcoming remarks from the CEO of Gravity Game Unite (GGU), followed by an introduction to the title from the development team, a presentation on the service direction and roadmap for Europe, a developer talk featuring behind-the-scenes insights, a user Q&A session, and networking among users, developers, media representatives, and influencers. Attendees also received exclusive merchandise and enjoyed a variety of activities designed to create lasting memories.

Gravity Game Unite (GGU) stated that it plans to strengthen communication with users through the direct service of Ragnarok Zero: Global. During the event, the development team listened to user feedback and exchanged a wide range of views, while reaffirming its commitment to the game's post-launch service direction and the growth of its community in Europe.

Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite (GGU), said, "This event marked a significant milestone and laid a strong foundation for Gravity Game Unite (GGU)'s entry into the European market. We are making thorough preparations to repay the tremendous support and enthusiasm users showed during the OBT. We will continue to create opportunities to engage and communicate with our local community."

Stay Connected

Players can follow the official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates.

Join OBT: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/obt
Pre-Register: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/event/prereservation?media=pr9
Discord: https://discord.gg/bFg77WjcHT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RagnarokZeroGlobal
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokzeroglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007055/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926713/6028063/GGU_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-unite-ggu-successfully-concludes-european-user-meetup-for-pc-mmorpg-ragnarok-zero-global-302830974.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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