Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2026, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to authorise the amendment of the Investment Policy;

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares which the Company holds in Treasury) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;

- to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own shares;

- to authorise the calling of general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice; and

- to approve the adoption of amended Articles of Association.

All the resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. Voting results will shortly be available online at www.fidelity.co.uk/china

Copies of all the resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contact for queries:

Name: George Bayer, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7961 4240