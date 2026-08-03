Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
03 August 2026
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
During the month of July 2026, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased 598,052 ordinary shares for cancellation.
No ordinary shares were issued.
As at 31 July 2026, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consisted of 540,920,730 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 85,629,548 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 455,291,182.
The above figure (455,291,182) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
02079614240