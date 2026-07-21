

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accruent, an operating company of Fortive Corporation (FTV), Tuesday announced a new partnership with PowerX, a telecom infrastructure intelligence company, to integrate the latter's AI-driven energy intelligence and data science capabilities with Accruent Siterra's site, asset and workflow management platform.



Under this partnership, Siterra will serve as the operational system of record for telecom infrastructure portfolios, while PowerX continuously analyzes real-world site data to identify inefficiencies and potential risks.



'By partnering with PowerX, Accruent is combining Siterra's system-of-record and workflow capabilities with AI-driven energy and asset intelligence that can continuously identify inefficiencies, anomalies and opportunities for improvement,' said Gilles Mepossi Noutcha, Vice President and General Manager at Accruent.



Currently, FTV is trading at $61.29, up 0.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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