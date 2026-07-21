EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Airbus to present new mid-term outlook, strengthen commitment to profitable growth and shareholder returns during investor update



21-Jul-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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Ad-hoc release, 21 July 2026 Airbus to present new mid-term outlook, strengthen commitment to profitable growth and shareholder returns during investor update Airbus top management to provide an update on the Company's business environment and financial perspectives, including through a new mid-term outlook

As part of its mid-term outlook, Airbus targets € 12-13 billion of EBIT Adjusted in 2029

The Company will reiterate its cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5-year horizon

The Company will reaffirm its commitment to strengthening shareholder returns, including with the Airbus Board of Directors' approval of a share buyback programme of € 5 billion over three years

2026 guidance unchanged Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) will hold a Business Update for investors and analysts on Tuesday, 21 July 2026 in London. During the event, the Airbus CEO and members of the top management will discuss the Company's strategy and financial perspectives. They will also provide an update on the Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters as well as Defence and Space businesses. "As we ramp up across all our businesses, working to meet strong demand for our portfolio of innovative civil and military solutions, our priorities are clear," said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. "Our trajectory fuels our profitable growth, creating value for our customers, employees, partners and shareholders as we continue to pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world." Airbus will announce that it targets between € 12 billion and 13 billion of EBIT Adjusted in 2029. This assumes a €/$ exchange rate of 1.22 Euro / USD. Airbus will reiterate its cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5-year horizon. As part of this Business Update, Airbus will reaffirm its commitment to further strengthening shareholder returns. The Airbus Board of Directors has approved a share buyback programme of € 5 billion over three years. Execution of the share buyback programme will be implemented by the Airbus management within the terms approved by the Board of Directors, and will be subject to continued shareholder approval. The Company will also state that its 2026 guidance remains unchanged. The Company's outlook assumes no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services. The outlook assumes a scenario in which trade regulations and tariffs remain stable and in line with the current baseline, and does not reflect the potential impact of M&A activities. The Business Update is scheduled to start at 18:30 Paris time / 17:30 London time and will be webcast live via a dedicated event page on the Airbus website: https://www.airbus.com/en/business-update-2026 Presentations and other related documents will also be made available on the website. Contacts for the media: Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 (0) 6 73 82 11 68 Philippe Gmerek

Airbus

+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27







End of Inside Information



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