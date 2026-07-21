Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Aiforia's revenue developed below the estimates during January-June 2026

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Company release, Inside information, July 21, 2026 at 6:40 p.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Aiforia's revenue developed below the estimates during January-June 2026

Aiforia has not published financial guidance on its revenue development for 2026, but the company's January-June 2026 revenue developed below the company's internal estimates. Aiforia's revenue for January-June 2026 will decrease compared to the corresponding period in the previous year and is estimated to be approximately EUR 750 thousand (EUR 1.4 million in January-June 2025).

Aiforia's weaker-than-anticipated revenue development was driven by delayed revenue recognition: contracts signed in the first half of the year did not begin generating recognized revenue until the second half. These included, for example, expansion into five new hospitals in the Paris region in France and an agreement with a new regional healthcare provider in Spain. According to the company's revenue recognition policies, the contract value is recognized as revenue over the contract period based on the usage of the software solutions. In addition, revenue development was negatively impacted by delays in finalizing pending customer agreements.

At the end of the first half of the year, the company's order book stood at approximately EUR 3.5 million, which has not yet been recognized as revenue.

In the company's view, the above situation does not alter its previously stated mid-term business targets.

Aiforia will publish its half-year report for January-June 2026 on August 28, 2026.

Additional information

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc,

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia



Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.



Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient. Find out more at www.aiforia.com